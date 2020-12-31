The quote you see here as the title was made famous by Jim McCay as he hosted ABC’s Wide World of Sports show. I couldn’t think of anything better to sum up how I experienced my two fantasy football title matchups.
First, the thrill of victory. I won the regular season and was in the title game of a dynasty league that I’m in — it’s a 10-team league where you keep five of your top 10 point scorers for the following year. Those outside the top 10 you can then keep and you can hold onto as many players outside that top 10 as you’d like.
It came down to the Sunday Night Football game as I was up by around 10 points over the person I was playing. I had Packers RB Aaron Jones left and he had Titans RB Derrick Henry. Because my life in general — and especially for fantasy football — has been defined by Murphy’s law in that “anything that can go wrong will go wrong,” I expected Tennessee to feed Henry in a game that saw Lambeau Field covered in snow. The Packers, on the other hand, seem to hate Jones no matter how good he is. Green Bay could’ve signed Dorsey Levins and Ahman Green once again since they did well for the Packers in the 90s and I’d fully expect the coaching staff to split the carries with Jones.
But alas, after a tight start, Jones had a big run and I was given a gift that the Titans didn’t throw the challenge flag on it — as cameras showed Jones stepped out of bounds. As the clock struck zero in the fourth quarter, I had a little less than a 10-point league (that league is fractional scoring so every yard matters) and the championship was mine. Ah yes, the thrill of victory.
Now comes the agony of defeat.
In our West Branch Football League, I held a 92.5-77.0 lead over Coty Peters — one of our high school classmates and someone I’ve been a friend with since elementary school. We each had one spot left going into Monday night’s game of Buffalo vs. New England. I had the Buffalo defense and Coty had Bills WR Stefon Diggs. Projections had me winning 10.
Earlier in the day, I talked to two of my league-mates and essentially they said the same thing — I think you’re good. I told them nope, I’m absolutely in trouble, as they underestimated my horrendous luck. I even told the one that “I’m convinced Diggs will go off tonight.”
As usual, Diggs went absolutely nuclear, decimating my hopes and dreams. Midway through the second quarter, he actually only had one catch for two yards and I was feeling quite good about things. Then it was like the clock struck midnight and my chances of winning turned into the pumpkin. Diggs hauled in a 50-yard TD with 3:44 left in the first half. At that point, I got quite nervous and figured it’d be a coin flip as far as whether or not I’d win.
Then on the first Bills drive of the third quarter, Diggs picked up his second TD from 18 yards out and I had officially lost my 15.5 point lead. The only hope for me then was to have a Buffalo defensive touchdown. That didn’t happen and I just had to laugh out loud at Diggs getting his third TD early in the fourth quarter.
So after I texted a couple of league friends and my brother with plenty of expletives about my turn of events, I wound up on the losing end with a 113.5-100.5 final. Diggs had nine receptions for 145 yards and the three TDs — worth 36.5 points in standard half-point PPR leagues. He alone won plenty of fantasy titles this weekend along with Alvin Kamara’s six TD game on Christmas Day and Tom Brady’s absurd first half on Saturday against Detroit.
As soon as the final seconds wound down, Coty sent me a text about his win. When you’ve got a fantasy football league where you’ve all known each other for most of your lives, the one thing that’s fun about it is the smack talk. Each year for our draft, we have plenty of laughs — it’s essentially just one big roast of many of the members.
So congrats to you, Coty, on your first WBFL crown. It was nice to see one of the “founding fathers” of the league that we created in 2002 take the win. He had Lamar Jackson at QB and absolutely nailed his WR picks of Calvin Ridley and Diggs. Josh Jacobs was his first round pick and did well for him. Never settling, he also made the most transactions out of our 14 teams with 59 transactions — he was definitely our “go getter” and it paid off for him this year.
I also joked to Coty that he should hold a parade to celebrate the title. So who knows, if you’re driving around in Clearfield and you see someone holding a football trophy in a one-vehicle parade outside someone’s house, maybe that’s him.
For my predictions, I finished the final week at 5-5 and finished the year at 64-73-3. Definitely will need to pick things up for next year, but I also felt like it was the toughest year of studs/duds I’ve ever had due to COVID-19 uncertainty. So with the bar of 2020 being set at the bottom of the ocean floor, here’s to hoping 2021 is exponentially better in all aspects of life — and here’s to hoping that the last week of the regular season and the playoffs are quite exciting.