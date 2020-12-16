Sometimes, I have to remind myself to go through my old contacts in my phone and clean them out.
Usually, it’s because I’ve lost touch with someone over the years. Life constantly moves and changes, and I lose very few friends dramatically, like over a disagreement or something. Most of the time, we just drift apart. And when I type some contact into my phone and the old friend pops up, I find myself having that dilemma of contacting them again or removing them.
Not an easy choice. I no longer pretend people I knew way back then are the same people I knew. I’ve changed drastically over the past few years, so why wouldn’t they? And a lot of these friends were from when I lived in Lancaster. Four hours and a pandemic away, the likelihood of reconnecting is remote.
Some contacts, though, I realized I needed to delete for a different reason. Recently, I looked up a contact and found that he shared the first name with someone I knew from a long time ago who had decided to end his own life. It was kind of a shock seeing that name again. I hadn’t really thought about them in a while. They were a professional contact where I used to live, and I found out about his death months after the fact. I thought I had deleted him at that point, but I discovered that Google has something called “other contacts” that adds a contact that you may have connected with once or twice, but you didn’t add them to your contact list. It’s how people’s email addresses appear when you go to email them, but you don’t remember adding them to your contact list. It’s a setting in Gmail, allowing you to keep track of email addresses without having to remember to add them to your contacts. So the name didn’t come up from my phone’s contacts, but it got stuck in my “other contacts.”
It took me a little digging to find this ghost and delete it. I kept thinking it was something on my phone’s Contacts app, but it’s a feature in Gmail. I went to Gmail on my computer, went to the Contacts app on the right, found “other contacts” on the left, and scrolled through that. There were emails from people I worked with 15 years ago. There were more people who have passed on, but not all by their own hands. Every editor I submitted a story to was there. It was massive. It took me a while, but I deleted those names. I forgot how long I’ve had my personal email address.
That brought me back to the thought of my name in people’s phones. I wonder if I pop up when someone starts looking for anyone with an “A.” I wonder what they think. Usually, when it happens to me, I remember the good times. I miss the shared experiences and the way we helped each other through. My first teaching job was a nightmare for all of us, and if it wasn’t for the great people I worked with, I wouldn’t be here in a job I love.
We all move on, and we all change. It’s sad, and the ghosts in our phones can bring back sad memories and prompt searches on how to permanently delete some people. But, sometimes, they remind us that we have some reaching out to do. I opened up a text thread and saw someone I haven’t talked to since September. He’s in the military, and he texted that he was being sent to another base. I texted to see how that transition is going for him now. I saw someone else that I talked to in August, so I shot him a text with some quick updates from Western PA.
And the ones who are truly gone, I will carry in my memory and not my phone.
