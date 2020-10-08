Last week I touched on the fact that 2020 is a year chalk full of uncertainty and the NFL season is no different. I mentioned the Titans/Steelers game being canceled due to the Titans having a COVID-19 outbreak and said it wouldn't be the last canceled game.
Welp, on Saturday, the New England/Kansas City game was postponed from its original Sunday time due to QB Cam Newton testing positive. The NFL then said it was likely rescheduling the game — pending further coronavirus testing — to either Monday or Tuesday.
For fantasy football players, this whole "Monday or Tuesday" deal give a ton of issues to those trying to figure out how to keep players from those two teams in your lineups. What if you got to Sunday and at 5 p.m., the NFL pulled the plug on the game for the week? You already would've had many of your bench players taking part in 1 p.m. games and thus you wouldn't be able to make the changes.
Here's where we enter unchartered territory in the fantasy world and why you're league should have something similar to what I'm about to say. After sifting through the cesspool of Twitter with fantasy football experts and suggestions, I felt compiled to allow some retroactive roster swaps — which are typically only allowed via a commissioner override, so you need your commissioner to take care of you in this instance. It just so happened that another league I'm in, the commissioner of that one sent out a group text that basically called for the same thing that I was thinking. That only confirmed what I thought I needed to do here and for our league, this is what I implemented:
- For games impacted by COVID-19, you can choose to have a bench player put in position of a player that might/might not play.
- Owners needing to sub out a "COVID player" can then post a message on the fantasy football home page (every fantasy league has this) stating who the sub will be and for whom. For instance, one of the messages we had over the weekend was "playing Tyreek Hill and backup would be Brandon Aiyuk." This way when it's announced, the person playing that team can then manually add the points if he/she chooses to do so in terms of seeing what the score is.
- I also implemented a 1 p.m. Sunday cut off to this. While I realize it's not the best method for a 4:25/8:30 p.m. start, it also simplifies things.
Allowing something like this in a "normal" year shouldn't be done, but 2020 is far from normal. At this rate, I expect dinosaurs to come back by mid-November as pterodactyls try plucking you away in the parking lot of a grocery store. However, I feel implementing for our league and for others is an extremely fair thing to do considering games can be canned in an instance.
I did not get any better with last week's picks, going 3-7. I included Allen Lazard — who had an injury the day I typed it and is now out indefinitely — as a stud and Joe Mixon, who had the best day (39 points in standard leagues) in all of fantasy, as a dud. This year, man, it can go away. Anyways, I'm now 8-22 so we're at the point where this is just funny now how incompetent I've been. Maybe some day we can turn this around ...
Studs
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Carolina Panthers. Last week, Bridgewater and crew upset the Arizona Cardinals 31-21 that saw the former Minnesota Viking throw for 276 yards and two scores, as well as 32 rushing yards and a touchdown. This week, they'll take on a hapless Atlanta team that's given up the most fantasy points to QBs this season. I've got Bridgewater as my starter this week since Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have a bye, which may also mean I've cursed him, but I guess time will tell.
Scotty Miller, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With wideout Chris Godwin out last week, Miller racked up five receptions for 83 yards and a score. Tonight's matchup against the Chicago Bears will be a little tougher, but then again, they've got Tom Brady and he just scorched the Chargers for 369 yards and five touchdowns. Miller will be a great plug-in play if you're also a Godwin owner.
Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos. He was one of the big waiver wire pickups this week as Patrick hauled in six receptions for 113 yards and a score last week against the Jets. With the Broncos already short-handed at the wideout spot, Patrick will make a good FLEX play against the Patriots this week — even if he picks up the points in garbage time. Remember, fantasy points are fantasy points no matter how you get them.
Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots. I know, this backfield currently has no less than 93 people vying for carries. But against the Chiefs Monday night, Harris made his season debut and had 17 carries for an even 100 yards. With reports as of Wednesday afternoon saying Cam Newton is likely out this week due to COVID-19, it'll be mean a similar game plan that sees the Pats needing to establish the run.
Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers. I've clearly not been the biggest Ebron fan over the years, but he does have a great matchup this week against an Eagles team that's let up the third highest fantasy point total to TEs on the year. And in the previous Steelers game, Ebron found the end zone. If you need a TE for the week, he's not a bad option.
Duds
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are just in a bad place right now at 0-4 that include blowing two late leads. Last week, they were out of it from the start against the Packers. They'll play Carolina this week and it's obvious they're not a good football team at the moment. You could look elsewhere than Ryan, who you probably drafted to be the anchor of your team at the QB position.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns. Beckham went nuclear for the first time in his two years with the Browns, scoring three touchdowns and racking up 131 yards combined of receiving and rushing. But this week, they'll play a great defense in the Indianapolis Colts and I think they'll make it a focal point to shut OBJ down.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers. Personally, I'm a huge fan of JuJu and he's scored three TDs in three games. However, the highest yardage total of those three games is just 69 yards. Factor in Diontae Johnson's emergence this season, and I'll predict that JuJu is held to under 10 fantasy points this week against Philly.
Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles face a Pittsburgh team that's stymied RBs this season. I mean, they held Saquon Barkley in week one to six yards on 15 carries. You drafted the Penn State standout as your RB1 but I'm doubting he's going to win you your matchup this week.
Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins. In four games this season, Gesicki has been held to 30 yards or under in three of them — the last two of which have been for exactly one catch for 15 yards in each game. I'll gamble and say it's more of that against the 49ers this week.