Oh boy, Steelers fans. Where do I even begin? It’s almost comical at this point that a team starts the year out 11-0 and proceeds to drop its next three games — games in which two of the three they were heavily favored.
The good ‘ol internet seems to state there’s a million things that are wrong with them at the moment. Big Ben is washed up, the wideouts are terrible, the defense is bad, the O-line is horrendous. Just take your pick when it comes to the issues.
Has Roethlisberger been a problem? Absolutely. I think we’ve been spoiled as fans of late when it comes to quarterbacks. It is not the norm to have guys like Tom Brady at 43 and Drew Brees at 41 slinging it all over the place. And even those two, they’ve struggled throwing deep at times this year.
Roethlisberger is 38. You know who retired at 38? John Elway, Dan Marino and Eli Manning. Peyton Manning gave his noodle arm one last year at 39 and called it a career after a Super Bowl win. My point is this — Father Time is undefeated and it catches up to everyone, even the greats. Pittsburgh definitely needs to plan for the future at QB because he’s currently a shell of his younger days. He’s also missing the easy throws that he was making earlier in the year.
In my opinion, the serious problem that HAS to be rectified in the offseason is the offensive line. Alejandro Villanueva has been great over the years, but in 2020, not so much. The same can be said about David DeCastro and even Maurkice Pouncey, who are 30 and 31, respectively. Chukwuma Okorafor and Kevin Dotson round out the line that’s been completely beaten up — especially over the second half of the season.
The O-line is the reason Roethlisberger has to throw it within two seconds, thus creating shorter routes where defenses are now jumping them. Then Pittsburgh can’t effectively get the running game going, so I mean, what else are you going to do when it’s constantly 3rd and 8? Run a draw? Yeah, didn’t think so.
Again, while Big Ben is declining, the O-line needs to be first priority heading into the offseason. Once that gets squared away, I think you’ll see some vast improvement in the offense.
I went 7-3 last week to get my record to 59-68-3 on the year. Congrats to all of you in your fantasy football finals. I’ve actually made there in my West Branch Football League and another league. So this is the first time in quite sometime I’ve had something to play for. On to this week’s picks ...
Studs
Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles. I’ll list the rookie here for the second straight week. Hurts put up 37 fantasy points last week — so ride the hot hand against a dismal Dallas defense. Hurts can legitimately win you a league title with his arm and legs if you’ve had a shaky QB situation all year.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, New Orleans Saints. The veteran is now the #1 wideout in New Orleans as Michael Thomas was put on IR prior to last week’s game. He picked up nine fantasy points in standard leagues last week and has done well throughout the year whenever Thomas has been out. Look for double-digit points for Sanders once again Minnesota.
Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets. Crowder has either battled injuries or been completely out for much of the season. But with last week’s win against the Rams, maybe Sam Darnold and the offense will continue to click and Crowder, who already garners plenty of targets, will be a solid FLEX play.
Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams. Henderson lost his starting job a few weeks ago to rookie Cam Akers. But Akers has already been ruled out with an ankle injury and that will mean Henderson gets a great opportunity against a Seattle defense that hasn’t been good against the run all year.
Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team. Much like Hurts, Thomas makes the studs in back-to-back weeks. Why? Welp, last week he was peppered with targets and had 13 catches for 101 yards. For a TE spot that’s been downright awful this season across the board, Thomas could also potentially help win you a league title this week against Carolina.
Duds
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers. My heart doesn’t want to do this, but my brain tells me otherwise. Pittsburgh takes on an Indianapolis team that has a stout defense. Things will not get better here overnight.
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks. For a guy that’s likely your top, or if you’re fortunate, your WR2, you need to expect double-digit points each week. But since his monster 15 receptions for 200 yards and three TDs performance of week 7, Lockett has hit double-digit fantasy points just once since then. Look for that trend to continue against the Rams.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers. JuJu told the media on Wednesday that he won’t dance on the opposing team’s logo anymore before each game. I guess that’s a start. But it’s still not going to be easy for a guy who’s really the third option on his team now.
Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders. Jacobs has been the Raiders’ workhorse on the year, rushing for 907 yards and 10 TDs. However, he’s only racked up 3.7 yards per carry in doing so. I think Miami shuts him down as both teams vie for a playoff birth.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk had a stretch where he was quite dominant once again in the fantasy world. But over the past couple of weeks, he has four receptions for 31 yards total. That won’t get it done for you in the championship week.