We are only five weeks into the NFL season. And at this point, I’d like to ask the person that has created a voodoo doll to curse my Pittsburgh Steelers to please stop. I feel that I have suffered enough.
First I’ll start with the Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger already went down with a season-ending elbow injury less that two games into the season. Enter Mason Rudolph — the Oklahoma State QB coached by the mullet-wearing Mike Gundy. Rudolph filled in admirably and let Pittsburgh to a 27-3 of the Cincinnati Bengals a couple weeks ago on Monday Night Football.
But against the Baltimore Ravens last week, Rudolph took a helmet-to-helmet hit by Ravens safety Earl Thomas on a play where he looked Roethlisberger-esque in extending the play with his feet and firing downfield for a first down.
Once the camera panned back to a motionless Rudolph on the ground, I don’t think I’ve ever been more horrified for someone than I was in that moment. With the way he looked, I legitimately thought I just watched a man die on the football field. Not even with Ryan Shazier’s hit in 2017 did I fear for the man’s life, but this one got to me. I’m sure the rest of Steelers Nation was just as relieved as I was to see him awake and alert.
But that meant Pittsburgh had to turn to undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges, whose nickname is “Duck” due to, you guessed it, his affinity for duck calling. And you know what? The kid actually looked good! The Samford product that set the career FCS passing yards mark of 14,584 yards, eclipsing the late Steve McNair, stood in the pocket with chaos all around and looked the part of a grizzled veteran instead of someone getting his first reps in an NFL game.
I’ll gladly admit here that I remain an eternal optimist on the Steelers, but Hodges going 7-of-9 for 68 yards was an absolute bonus with all things considering. Had JuJu Smith-Schuster not fumbled in overtime, we may be talking about how an undrafted FCS rookie QB won himself a National Football League game this week.
Also out of that game came injuries to Jayden Samuels and James Washington, both of which are expected to be out for a month. This season just has that feel that no matter what, it’s just not in the cards for Pittsburgh, especially when you start 1-4.
Another team that was crowned preseason Super Bowl contenders by many, myself included, is the Cleveland Browns. Monday night’s performance against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers was abysmal at best, losing by a 31-3 final.
Baker Mayfield looked like a deer in headlights, going 8-of-22 for 100 yards, 2 INTs and a lost fumble. Here are some people that outscored Mayfield in standard fantasy football leagues this week: Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, both Peyton and Eli Manning, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Namath, Bobby Boucher from The Waterboy movie, Rudy, Gordon Ramsay, Ted Nugent, all of the judges from America’s Got Talent, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve from Blue’s Clues.
That’s right, Mayfield had -2 fantasy points. You received 2 more points watching the game on your couch. You do not need to dabble in quantum physics to know that, my friends, is bad.
With the loss, Cleveland fell to 2-3 and is a game back of a Ravens team they soundly beat the week prior. The NFL is just a wild league where anyone can win on any given day.
I went 6-4 with my picks last week to get to 20-20 on the year. I’ll make the Hall of Fame for Mediocrity at this point. Onto this week ...
Studs
Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars. I’m all-in on Minshew Mania now. The rookie has scored no fewer than 15 points in each game and is a model of consistency. He faces a Saints team that’s given up the third most fantasy points to opposing QBs this year. I’m personally starting him since Mayfield has been my QB to this point.
Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs. The rookie second-round pick out of Georgia has put together a couple nice games already this season. Expect a shootout against a high-powered Houston Texans team that figures to see Hardman make a big play or two.
Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets. Sam Darnold is slated to start for the first time since week 1 — a week that saw Crowder haul in 14 receptions for 99 yards. It’s a bad matchup on paper against Dallas but if you’re getting double-digit targets, odds are you’re going to be fantasy-relevant.
Carlos Hyde, RB, Houston Texans. Hyde was traded by the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the beginning of the regular season. Who do the Texans play this week? The Chiefs. I smell a revenge game for those needing to pick up a RB with starters on a bye.
Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams. It’s tough sledding on the fantasy football market for viable TEs. This week’s biggest pickup is Everett — as he’s scored double-digit numbers the last two games, going for seven receptions for 136 yards last week. The Rams face a division rival in the 49ers this week that isn’t particularly a good matchup, but you can’t ignore the production from the past two weeks.
Duds
Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns. I don’t think I could’ve made my point any clearer than stating earlier that Ted Nugent had more fantasy points last week than Mayfield.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns. OBJ’s last three games have scored 8, 3 and 2 points, respectively. Mayfield’s downfall is taking Beckham with him. You’re obviously starting him due to his sheer talent, but don’t expect a lot this week, especially against Seattle.
Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers. In four games this year, Adams has gone over 100 yards in two of them. He torched the Eagles two weeks ago with 10 catches for 180 yards but ended up getting turf toe and missing last week’s game against Dallas. Those injuries are always tough for wideouts to battle and I’m doubting you’ll see him reach double-digit points because of it.
Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons. Freeman has been plodding his way in the backfield for the Falcons all season, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry. However, he’s still been fantasy relevant due to the passing game, hauling in 22 receptions on the year already. Atlanta’s opponent this week — the Arizona Cardinals — have let up the ninth fewest points to RBs on the year. If Freeman is your RB1, you might be in trouble.
Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans. I had Walker here last week and he had one reception for 10 yards. Don’t expect things to get better against a Denver team coming off an upset win against the Chargers last week.