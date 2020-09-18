The Sunday of Week 1 of the NFL season is literally one of my favorite days out of the year. Each team goes into the season with optimism — well, most teams do at least.
This year, I knew things might be a little different, considering the whole COVID-19 pandemic. But I was ready to make the most of it because in my opinion, any type of football is better than no football at all. So I chose to keep that optimism heading into Sunday, getting just as excited as I normally do seeing the countdown clock come on NFL RedZone just before Scott Hanson told us that “seven hours of commercial free football starts now!”
And one of the things that I thought might be weird was that in all of the stadiums minus two (Kansas City on Thursday and Jacksonville during Sunday), there would be no fans.
Fans are a big part of the game and they give each team its home field advantage. Just look at Seattle and how they constantly talk about the 12th man being the fans and the role they play.
So for those stadiums not filling fans, viewers were treated to crowd sounds that were pumped into your TV sets by FOX, CBS and NBC, as it was reported that the league worked with the networks and NFL Films and came up with actual crowd sounds that have taken place at the respective stadiums for the past four years.
I’m guessing the casual football viewer didn’t notice much of a difference. There were cheers for the home team whenever they scored a touchdown or a big play. I will say from what I saw, it was a bit inconsistent though. And while I expected to hear boos, the boos were either quite soft or completely nonexistent.
Again, in pandemic times, I’ll take what I can get. It at least made it better and it didn’t completely feel like a scrimmage.
Here we go — the first studs/duds predictions of 2020. Last year, I finally did it and got over .500 and went 78-72 on the year. That was the only thing I was .500 for, as my fantasy teams were a complete dumpster fire. But hey, it happens. A reminder on my scoring system: a “stud” is someone that isn’t started in most leagues and gets the following points in a half-point, PPR league: QB — 18 points; RB — 10; WR — 10; TE — 8. A “dud” would be anything below this total by people that are starting in most fantasy leagues.
Studs
Philip Rivers, QB, Indianapolis Colts. The Philips Rivers Experience has been in existence before the creation of Twitter. It feels like the guy keeps his team in every single game, yet it always feels like they come up on the losing end more often than not after a late charge falls flat. You would’ve thought a change of scenery to Indianapolis would’ve helped, but nope, he ended up losing out to the Jaguars as Gardner Minshew went 19-of-20 to 10 different receivers as they upset the Colts 27-20. Rivers will get a Minnesota defense that just got eviscerated by Aaron Rodgers. So the wily old veteran might be a good streaming play if your Week One QB struggled.
Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs drafted speedster Mecole Hardman to be its starting wideout opposite of Tyreek Hill last season. But the former first round pick out of Clemson has fought off Hardman and had quite the productive opening game — hauling in seven receptions for 82 yards and a score on nine targets. The juggernaut Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers this week, so double-digit fantasy points aren’t out of the question once again.
Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts. Last year’s second round pick out of Ohio State has been a sleeper pick among many experts going into the season. If the first game was any indication, those who drafted Campbell late may be handsomely rewarded. Campbell saw nine targets and caught six of those for 71 yards last week, showing off good chemistry with Rivers. If they’re going to sling it against Minnesota, Campbell will be a good pick as your WR3 or FLEX.
Malcolm Brown, RB, Los Angeles Rams. The Rams let go of Todd Gurley in the offseason, drafted RB Cam Akers with its second round pick this year and have last year’s third round pick in RB Darrell Henderson Jr. So naturally, they started the undrafted 27-year-old. Because that’s football. Here’s the thing though and it’s why head coach Sean McVay was formerly one of the most sought-after coaches in the league a couple of years ago — Brown was by far the superior runner. For the second consecutive year, the Texas Longhorn scored two touchdowns on opening night and split carries with Akers. This week, I think they’ll still have a split backfield with Brown and Akers, with Brown entrenched as the goal line back. He’ll be an excellent play against the Eagles this week if you lack depth at RB.
Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team. The former Virginia Tech quarterback (yes, you read that right) converted over to tight end years ago and got a good bit of playing time last season with Detroit. Now with Washington, Thomas had four receptions on eight targets for 37 yards and a score in the Football Team’s upset over Philadelphia last week. He’s becoming a bit of a security blanket for sophomore QB Dwayne Haskins and I think this continues this week against Arizona.
Duds
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans. I’m a huge fan of Watson as I have him in a couple leagues. But I’m weary of what he’ll do this week against the Ravens — a team that completely destroyed the Browns in all facets of the game in Week 1. If you’ve got him, you’re likely starting him anyways. But just be aware he may not deliver.
Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots. The first game after the Tom Brady Era saw new QB Cam Newton use a run-dominated attack. What does this bode for the rest of the season? Well, it’s likely that Edelman’s stock goes down, should this been the game plan for much of 2020. New England takes on Seattle in this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup in which I think could be quite the smash mouth, “downhill running” type of a football game.
D.J. Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars. Chark was one of the 2019 surprises at wideout, as he essentially came out of nowhere for a 1,000+ yard season. That’s not the case in 2020 as everyone is aware of the Jags’ top guy now. He caught a TD from Minshew last week but only had 25 yards to go along with it. If Minshew ends up getting 10 receivers in play once again, there’s only so much one can do with those few targets.
Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens. While the Ravens handed Cleveland Browns a 38-6 beatdown in Week 1, Ingram became part of a committee backfield with rookie J.K. Dobbins vulturing two touchdowns. They’ll take on the Texans this week, and I’d guess to think that it’ll be more of an air attack where Lamar Jackson will do more of the running.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk’s first game back saw him haul in two receptions for 11 yards on just three targets. In fact, fellow TE O.J. Howard had the better day, as he picked up four catches for 36 yards and a TD. I think Howard will once again be the TE of Tampa choice this week against Carolina.