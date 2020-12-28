As a kid I used to come uncomfortably close to puncturing my belly while trying to push a snow shovel along a brick sidewalk beside a hilly street.
Belly bruising was not a problem in good weather. The sidewalk bricks looked smooth enough if they had been laid skillfully. But in winter, the freeze-thaw cycle lifted one corner of a brick or lowered another corner, leaving upturned edges to halt a snow shovel in mid-scoop.
We knew that the safe way to shovel snow was to use the shovel as a scoop, fill it, lift it and fling it outward to send the snow off the sidewalk. But that was slow, arm-wearying work. It was much faster to start to plow on the uphill part of the sidewalk and push the snow downhill, more like plowing than shoveling.
On our neighbors’ concrete sidewalks, that worked well enough. The seams of the concrete could trip up a plowing shovel, but not seriously.
Bricks, though ... they shifted imperceptibly. There were no predictable patterns. A section of sidewalk that had been smooth and plowable Tuesday was by Friday ridged up so a fast-plowing kid would suddenly feel the D-ring grip end of the snow shovel pushing his bellybutton clear back through his spine, or so it seemed.
If the sudden stop was hard enough, the effect was the same as “getting the wind knocked out of us” when we fell hard from tree branches or railroad car ladders (Yes, we climbed them; why we survived, I don’t know.)
We kids were impatient to get the snow cleared so we could build our perennial “wartime” snow forts, complete with snowballs stacked like cannonballs, packed with our mittened hands. In those days, mittens were not store-bought. They had been knitted by moms, grandmas or aunts, and that took work. The women subjected us to the “little kid” indignity of having a string of yarn threaded from one mitten, up through a coat sleeve, across its back and down through the other coat sleeve, to hold both mittens securely.
That cut down on having one mitten stick to a thrown snowball, then disappear beneath the charge and countercharge of a snowball fight.
Losing a mitten was a worry. The knitters had precious little time to come up with replacements. Monday was washday, Tuesday was ironing day, Wednesday was ... Oh, I forget. But while fathers were still working 45-hour and 50-hour work weeks, mothers were cooking from scratch, darning socks with cris-cross patches to make them usable despite holes worn through at ankles, sometimes shoveling coal into furnaces or bringing in kindling for the kitchen wood stoves, etc. Mitten knitting was for late fall, not midwinter.
Shoveling snow was children’s work unless blizzards hit. Then, weary fathers might arise extra-early or postpone taking their after-work showers to lift and toss the snow because we kids just could not throw it high enough to clear the banked piles from earlier snowfalls. Moms wrapping triangle-shaped fringed woolen scarves about hair and ears to clear steps and porches.
We didn’t need to shovel out plowed-in cars. Few among the factory workers in our neighborhood had even one car until the mid-1950s.
But if sidewalks were not promptly cleared, the tromp of feet would pack down the snow, posing a hip-breaking hazard to the elderly residents among us. Those old folks were our own grandparents, aunts, uncles, etc. We needed no city laws to tell us to clear our neighborhood sidewalks. The adults told us, forcefully.
We had “ice choppers,” still sold today, their wooden handles ending in D-shaped vertical blades that break up packed snow into chunks, shovelable (after a fashion) to the sides of sidewalks.
I don’t remember using rock salt or calcium chloride to melt snow or soften ice until the late 1950s, when I was in high school.
In earlier years, we used cinders. Coal furnaces supplied an abundance. As homes converted to natural gas or oil heat after World War II, our neighborhood kept cinders in good supply. The New York Central and Pennsylvania railroads both had switching yards within a few blocks of us. Their locomotives burned coal to produce the steam that drove the wheels. Cinders were a waste product, free for the taking.
When the snow melted, the cinders had to be swept away, but by comparison with shoveling, that was easy work.
These days, I walk behind a snow blower or sit on a plow-equipped four-wheeler to clear snow, or I lie abed and smile if I hear our neighbor’s ATV in our driveway, saving me some work. Good neighbor, he is.
I use a shovel for the porch and the small back sidewalk, but there are no upturned bricks to bruise my belly. I take short, easy strokes. I have no snow fort to run to, no snowballs to stack up, and no mittens to lose in the scramble to “win” the snowball fight.
I would probably break a window, anyway.
q q q
Denny Bonavita is a former editor at newspapers in DuBois and Warren. He lives near Brookville. Email: denny2319@windstream.net