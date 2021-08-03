The Clearfield County Fair is back in town after a year off and Progress staff writer Jeff Corcino and I are reviewing food items from the various food stands available at this year’s fair. On Tuesday, we tried Sammy’s Steaks — a legacy stand celebrating its 75th year at the fair.
Sammy’s Steaks was started by three brothers with Italian heritage — Tony, Joe, and Sam Albert. The brothers came to Clearfield from Reading and brought their famous steak sandwich recipe with them. When starting the stand, the brothers flipped a coin to see who it would be named after, and Sam was the winner. The stand was eventually sold to Mike Botch of Reading, who is still the current owner.
The stand has a deep-rooted history in the Clearfield County Fair and many of the workers have been there for years.
According to employee Joe Francemore, the stand can count on the same people to work year after year, no matter what. Francemore has been working at the stand since he was 11 years old. Past employee Tony Ferlazzo had stopped by the stand when we were there, and he said he worked at the stand for 56 years.
Francemore credits the consistency in the food and staff with the stands prolonged success saying, “It’s consistent product with a great reputation. It’s a tradition type thing. We see the same people coming back year after year.”
Jeff said he’s been getting a Sammy’s Steak Sandwich at the fair since he was a kid and it is a fair tradition for him.
Jeff and I both ordered the traditional Sammy’s Steak sandwich, which has steak, onions, and their homemade marinara sauce.
Ferlazzo said he believes the marinara sauce, which is their own receipe, is a big reason why Sammy’s Steaks are so popular.
We both topped our sandwiches with hot pepper relish. The sandwiches were fantastic all around with the homemade marinara tying it all together for a taste that is distinctly Sammy’s.
The hot pepper relish packed a surprising amount of heat, so be cautious. If spiciness isn’t for you, Sammy’s also has sweet onions and peppers along with pickles. At $8, Sammy’s Steaks are competitively priced with others around the fair.
To wash down Sammy’s Steaks, Jeff and I headed to Queen Bees, a stand in its first year at the fair.
Owned by Ashlie Byler, Queen Bees is a drink stand that offers a wide array of teas, lemonades, and frozen drinks. The stand is based out of Punxsutawney and travels to local fairs and festival around Clearfield County. The stand has been very busy overall, but the iced teas have been the most popular item, according to Byler.
Jeff tried the mango iced tea. He said it is a sweet tea and said it was “amazing” and will become a fair tradition drink for him. I tried the frozen hot chocolate and my comment mirrors what Jeff said. I will certainly be buying the frozen hot chocolate every year. The iced tea was $4, and the frozen hot chocolate was $6. Both were 24 oz, and we feel they are reasonably priced when compared to the rest of the fair.
Jeff Corcino is a staff writer at The Progress. Eli Clark is a senior journalism student from Clarion University serving a summer internship at The Progress.