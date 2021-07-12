The Festival in the Park was hopefully another awaking event for local residents to recognize how great the Punxsutawney Area is and how fortunate we are to live in a safe, friendly, affordable community. The festival was also a great way to reestablish “normality” for fully vaccinated individuals.
Hopefully, visitors were made to feel welcomed and will return for upcoming (BBQ, The Wine Festival, Hogtoberfest, The Groundhog Picnic, 2022 Groundhog Day, etc.) or maybe even relocate to the area.
The Chamber perceives festival vendors and the attendees as our customers! It is just common courtesy and hopefully common sense to treat everyone with respect, to make them feel welcomed, and in the case of the vendors, to the best of our ability, meet their needs and fulfill their expectations. They make an investment of their resources to be part of our festival and we want them to experience a return on their investment. That could be making money if they are a business, or it could be joining their organization or becoming a volunteer if they are a not-for-profit, or it could be becoming a fan, purchasing their music or becoming a follower if they are a band.
This year we added the “Kidz Zone” and it was a huge success. Our goal was to create an environment for kids and family to have fun for very little cost. For many, this could have been the family’s vacation! Everyone who played a game won something thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and board of directors.
The Exotic Edventures Live Animal Show was also very well attended and a chance for everyone to experience and touch animals rarely found outside of a zoo.
One of the favorite events was the “bear processing” conducted by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. How often can you experience a close-up of a live 150-pound bear, watch it be tranquilized, tagged, age determined, and in a controlled environment, safely touch such a magnificent wild animal? According to the audience, this was truly one of the highlights of the festival, and a special thank you must be extended to the PA Game Commission and its staff for conducting this activity onsite.
Incorporating job opportunities was also a festival priority, and at least two or three Festival vendors including Tri County Transportation, U.S. Air Force, and the National Guard were seeking employees and taking applications. The Guard again brought their climbing wall and provided youth, age 14 and older, and adults with a fun but challenging physical activity.
Many parade watchers commented seeing the streets packed for the parade was heart warming and brought back childhood memories. The local fire companies deserve recognition for organizing a great festival kickoff event complete with bands, the Shriners, marching bands, fire trucks, twirlers, and of course, Punxsutawney Phil.
Comments were made that the Lions Club’s Antique Car Show was also the largest show in the surrounding area, and the best show in the past several years. A special thanks to the Lions Club for continuing to organize and grow this event!
A highlight of every year’s festival continues to be the bands and the music, and the festival kicked off with Sunday services organized by Pastor Devin Wintermyer with the New Beginning Church complete with local youth choirs and musicians and ending with the nationally known Allen Scott Rock Band, the music had to be the most uplifting part of each day. There are too many bands to individually recognize, but the Chamber’s focus will continue to be featuring local talent and diverse genres!
Finally, the Chamber kept a running list all week of participant suggestions and will continue to be receptive to constructive criticism on how to make future events better and more entertaining.
However, we do need more community help/volunteers to make our events better…and a more positive individual attitude, a better appreciation of what we have versus what we do not have, and perspective of how each resident could contribute to a better community would sure make a difference towards make the community better and contribute to a better way of life.
Thanks to:
- Punxsutawney Borough – use of park and electric.
- Harold & Barb Elkin –use of property for fireworks.
- Charlie Hoeh and Chief Conrad for ensuring Emergency Operations Plan Met Standards.
- Gemmell Construction and Fetterman Autobody and Rentals for Fireworks Sponsorships.
- Shadco for Fencing Donation.
- Kim Neigh Family for use of Golf Cart for Park Transports.
- Andy Horner and Nomic Trading Company for Antique Carnival Games.
- Punxsutawney Fire Department for Kids Day at Barclay Square.
- Cobblestone Hotel & Suites for supply hotel rooms for visiting musicians.
- Jerry and Karen Duffel for Pantall Parking.
- Wallace Audio for Band Stand Canopy.
- Local Media for Daily Coverage of Events.