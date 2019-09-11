I love week 1 of the NFL for the sake that it’s so unpredictable in terms of teams and player performances. We’ve heard all during the offseason from experts on what teams should be good and what players will produce. In the fantasy football world, you’ve been told about sleepers and players that may have down years.
Then week 1 happens and you look at the stats and are like, “Who are these people?!”
Here’s a list of wide receivers that finished in the top 15 in points this week in standard leagues (with a half point per reception, or PPR as I mentioned last week): Sammy Watkins (WR1), John Ross (WR3), Marquise Brown (WR4), Phillip Dorsett (WR7) DJ Chark Jr. (WR8), John Brown (WR10), Terry McLaurin (WR12) and Danny Amendola (WR13).
In most leagues, only Watkins was the only wideout drafted in fantasy leagues, as he’s the second WR in a high-powered Kansas City offense. Once receiver Tyreek Hill left the game, Watkins took over and got nine receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns — 41.5 points in standard leagues. Anyone else have Watkins, a once-promising Clemson star that underperformed in Buffalo and for the Los Angeles Rams, being the number one fantasy football player of week 1? Didn’t think so.
Out of the aforementioned crew that went off in week 1, Marquise Brown, Chark and McLaurin are all rookies. This is why I am always in favor of having more roster spots in leagues than not having enough — if you do your research, you can pick good players at all points of your draft. We’ve voting on this issue with our fantasy league (since I don’t want to be that dictator commissioner) and it got shut down this year, which drives me absolutely nuts. But hey, that’s democracy.
Wide receivers are a bit more of wildcards in terms of finding players after your draft days, whereas running backs are pretty well set. This week’s only real surprises — if you could call them that — was Malcolm Brown getting double-digit carries for the Rams, a sign they’re taking it VERY easy with Todd Gurley at the moment, and Rex Burkhead getting a good bit of time in the New England backfield when they have approximately 164,038 other RBs there.
Quarterbacks are the same way. You know what you’re probably going to get. People had hyped up Lamar Jackson this season but I surely did not expect the output he had against the Dolphins, going 17-of-20 for 324 yards and five TDs in a 59-10 drubbing of Miami — a team that one week in looks like a potential contender to become the first team since the Detroit Lions in 2008 to go 0-16. Jackson finished as the QB2 of the week.
Who was number one? That’d be Cowboy Dak Prescott, a guy that was actually left out of a good bit of fantasy drafts (ours included), scorching the Giants for 405 yards and 4 TDs.
Team-wise, Cleveland had more hype than any other Cleveland team in my lifetime (ok, so that’s over 32 years we’re talking about), yet laid an egg against the Tennessee Titans in a 43-13 loss. QB Baker Mayfield had nine fantasy points — beating only three other starters in Mitchell Trubisky, Jameis Winston and Cam Newton.
Speaking of laying eggs, could the Pittsburgh Steelers started its season any worse than what they did on Sunday night against New England? My goodness, Steelers fans might be in for a long year. Here’s to hoping the Patriots were just that good and that Pittsburgh improves throughout the early part of the season.
On to the first studs/duds predictions of 2019. Here’s a reminder of the scoring: A correct picks is as follows — a “stud” is someone that isn’t started in most leagues and gets the following points in a half-point, PPR league: QB — 18 points; RB — 10; WR — 10; TE — 8. A “dud” would be anything below this total by people that are starting in most fantasy leagues.
I went 75-85 last season, which isn’t great but it’s not completely terrible either since I pride myself on taking longshots here. So here we go with week 2 picks:
Studs
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills. I think Allen will have a big sophomore season, as he can also pick up plenty of yards with his legs. The Bills could easily go 2-0 on the year with a win against the Giants Sunday. But the Bills could also be the typical Bills and get blown out by the G-Men. I guess time will tell.
Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets. The former Washington Redskin was a security blanket for QB Sam Darnold Sunday against the Bills, hauling in 14 receptions for 99 yards on 17 targets (no, those are not typos). To give you a comparison, the all-time receptions number in a season is 143 by Marvin Harrison in 2002. Crowder is on pace to have 224. This obviously isn’t sustainable but if you’re getting double-digit looks each game, you’re going to at worst be fantasy relevant.
Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit Lions. Same song, different verse from Crowder as the veteran slot receiver had 13 targets with seven receptions for 104 yards and a TD. I expect much of the same against the Chargers this Sunday.
Chris Thompson, RB, Washington Redskins. Thompson wasn’t hyped up in this offseason after battling injuries over the last few years, but returned to his productive pass-catching role in week 1. He’ll do so once again as Derrius Guice is out and ageless Adrian Peterson will handle the early-down RB duties.
Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders. By this time next week, Waller probably will be owned enough to not be considered for the studs category anymore. A darling of the HBO show Hard Knocks this year, Waller had seven receptions for 70 yards in a win against the Broncos on Monday night. He was even lining up as a wideout on plays, showing off his athleticism. He’s a TE you need to have for not only this week, but for the entire season.
Duds
Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints. I’ll make this simple. Brees is 40-years-old. Brees is facing the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have a good defense and held Cam Newton to five fantasy points last week. Bench Brees if you can.
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tampa offense was supposed to be better under new head coach Bruce Arians. Yet turnover machine Jameis Winston was still a turnover machine against the 49ers Sunday. Until he can actually play games without turnovers, I don’t expect a lot out of Evans, let alone any Buccaneers wideout.
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks. Most thought going into this season that Locket would be the clear #1 receiver in Seattle after Doug Baldwin’s retirement. He did catch a touchdown last week, but it was his only reception on the day. Rookie DK Metcalf was more involved than previously thought. Will that continue against Pittsburgh this Sunday? I’d like to say yes.
Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs. Williams was a trendy pick going into the year due to his down the stretch performance last season. But once LeSean McCoy was signed prior to the season, it raised questions on how McCoy would be utilized. If week 1 was the answer, then it’s an equal timeshare. I think as time goes, McCoy will get more reps, as he was previously an Andy Reid favorite, and Williams will eventually have his role reduced.
Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints. It seems like the veteran TE has been on a dozen teams now. Each year it’s the same thing — a new offensively minded team that on paper should make Cook into a superstar. Welp, it hasn’t happened yet. This time with the Saints in the Monday Night Football contest against the Texans, Cook only had two receptions for 37 yards. If you have him, you’re starting him. But I don’t think he’s a great options against the Rams this week.