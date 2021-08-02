The Clearfield County Fair is back in town after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Jeff Corcino and I (Eli Clark) are sampling and reviewing fair food items featured at this year’s fair.
Yesterday, we tried Brody’s Mac Shack, a stand in its first-ever year at the fair.
Brody’s Mac Shack is owned by Jeremy and Holly Limerick of Punxsutawney and focuses solely on macaroni and cheese. The couple also owns Brody’s Barbecue, which is also at the fair this year.
The company has been in business for six years and they attend about 22 events during the summer throughout Western Pennsylvania, according to Jeremy Limerick. All of their food is made fresh daily and their barbecue and gouda cheese is smoked for nine hours using Pennsylvania hardwoods, Holly Limerick said.
Their menu includes smoked gouda, white cheddar and pepper jack macaroni and cheese and each can be ordered as a “piggyback mac” which includes pulled pork or bacon.
The most popular dish is the white cheddar mac and cheese, Holly Limerick said.
We tried the white cheddar mac and cheese with pulled pork and the smoked gouda mac and cheese on its own.
Costing a reasonable $6, the smoked gouda mac and cheese was great, packing loads of cheesy flavor with a smokiness that was not overpowering. Where Brody’s Mac Shack really stood out, however, was with their piggy back white cheddar mac and cheese.
Brody’s offers their three flavors as “piggy back,” where pulled pork is dumped on top of their mac and cheese. Jeff and I both felt that the white cheddar piggy back mac and cheese was outstanding and worth the $8 price tag.
To wash down the mac and cheese, Jeff and I then headed to Smashed Lemonade.
Owned by Mary Ann Gisewhite of Clearfield, Smashed Lemonade has been traveling locally for four years. The stand uses a special press to squeeze more juice out of their fruit than a traditional press. Smashed has strawberry, mango, watermelon, sour apple, Arnold Palmer, old fashioned, and blue raspberry, which is the most popular flavor, according to Gisewhite.
We tried the blue raspberry and strawberry flavors and felt that the lemonades were sweet and made for a refreshing drink on a hot day. We also felt the lemonade was reasonably priced for a fair lemonade stand at $5 for a 32-ounce cup.