As part of our Clearfield County Fair Food Review, Progress staff writer Jeff Corcino and I tried Palumbo’s Meats, a stand that has been at the fair for more than 50 years.
Palumbo’s Meats is owned by Jolea Palumbo of Brookville, who has worked at the stand for nine years and has owned it for four. She inherited the stand from her grandfather, who started the stand when he was 19 years old. The stand has been serving its famous meats at the same spot ever since.
Palumbo’s is based out of a meat market in Dubois and their stand travels to the Clearfield and Jefferson county fairs exclusively. The stand sells a variety of sandwiches and haluski, all of which are made fresh. According to Palumbo, the jumbo hot sausage and grilled ribeye steak sandwiches are the most popular items at the stand.
Jeff and I tried the jumbo hot sausage and grilled ribeye steak sandwiches along with some of Palumbo’s homemade haluski. Both sandwiches were topped with peppers and onions and the grilled ribeye sandwich had cheese as well. We both thoroughly enjoyed the sandwiches and felt that they were very flavorful. The toppings on each complimented the flavor of the meats on each sandwich.
The haluski was $5 and was delicious and surprisingly filling, making it possible to eat as a meal or a side. The jumbo hot sausage was $6 and the grilled ribeye steak sandwich was $8.50. With the quality of the meats and the competitive prices, we feel that you can’t go wrong with Palumbo’s.
To accompany our lunch, Jeff and I headed to MK Café and Catering, a stand in its first year at the fair.
Owned by Logan and Melyce Kenyon, MK Café and Catering is a drink stand that offers a wide array of teas, lemonades, and iced coffees. The stand is based out of Canton, Bradford County, and travels to different fairs and festivals around Pennsylvania.
As a new addition to the fair, the stand offers a welcome variety to the drink selection at the fair with more than 15 different flavors for their teas and lemonade along with another 15 flavors for their iced coffee. The stand also offers flavored bubbles that can be added to their lemonades and teas, with eight different flavored bubbles to choose from.
The stand uses real fruit to flavor its drinks as opposed to artificial syrups, according to Logan Kenyon. This sets the stand apart from many beverage stands at the fair.
Jeff tried the raspberry iced tea with dragon fruit flavored bubbles and felt that it was excellent. It was not as sweet tasting as other flavored teas around the fair, but this worked and the natural raspberry provided a natural tasting sweetness. And the dragon fruit bubbles provide a burst of fruit flavor in your mouth.
I tried the french vanilla iced coffee, and as a regular coffee drinker I felt the coffee flavor was perfectly balanced with the french vanilla flavoring.
The Raspberry bubble tea was $8 for a megasize while the french vanilla iced coffee it was $7 for a mega size, which is reasonably priced for the fair.