Pennsylvania has a department of transportation, acronymically known as PennDOT.
Pennsylvania has a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, unofficially known as a historical haven for political patronage jobs that could easily be folded into the overall PennDOT management scheme, probably saving hundreds of millions of dollars.
Why does this not happen?
Elected officials are needed to make such a merger happen. But some elected officials may love the sub rosa connections with the Turnpike Commission to get a job for a favored cousin here, a loyal contractor there.
So some elected officials may not want to make such a merger happen.
But the reality is that Pennsylvania’s built-in, every-year (and unconstitutional) structural budget deficit is likely to soar in the next year or two due to declining tax revenues linked to the COVID-related restrictions on jobs, on travel, on retail sales, on the taxes realized from the operations of bars and restaurants.
So elected officials will be forced to search for ways to spend less money in the day-to-day details of operating Pennsylvania. Otherwise, they might need to increase taxes — and get booted out of their own lucrative jobs.
A side-by-side internet comparison of the structures of PennDOT and the Turnpike Commission highlights the overlap.
PennDOT: Secretary of Transportation; Turnpike: Chief Operating Officer.
PennDOT: Deputy secretaries (SIX!); Turnpike Commission: Chiefs of technology, finance, engineering, compliance, legal stuff (FIVE!).
Instead of 11 poobahs, the entire system of both the 550-mile turnpike road net and the 40,000-mile PennDOT-managed road net could probably be well run with a half-dozen honchos.
Ever since Gov. Ed “Fast Eddie” Rendell and the Republican-controlled Legislature wink-winked to sucker punch the Turnpike Commission into required payments of $450 million a year — EVERY year — to PennDOT, the Turnpike Commission has been shoved down a road that will inevitably lead to bankruptcy.
That Turnpike blackmail — which it was — occurred because some elected officials could not bear to cut spending but would not think of increasing taxes, so Turnpike drivers were forced to pay the piper.
That is not only wrong. It is shameful.
A separate Turnpike Commission made sense when the Turnpike was being built — back in 1940, before the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, before Vietnam, before Korea, even before World War II.
Today, it is a money-sucking anachronism with a needless parallel management structure that PennDOT could easily manage to run, with few or no additional high-level managers above the district office level.
Let’s save money. Let’s cut patronage. Let’s reduce the opportunity for nepotism, favoritism and graft.
Fold the Turnpike Commission into PennDOT — before the end of 2021.
— Denny Bonavita