There is one way that Democrats could guarantee the 2020 re-election of President Donald Trump.
They could nominate Hillary Clinton to run against him again, as she did in 2016.
That tactic would be political stupidity — and political suicide. But it is being talked about — even hinted at by Hillary herself.
Yes, Hillary drew 3 million more popular votes than did Trump — in 2016.
But none of the estimated 40 million Americans who voted for Trump in 2016 because they politically despise Hillary would vote for Hillary in a 2020 race.
Hillary stoked resentment, anger and opposition because, unlike her former President husband Bill, she projects the image of a cold, imperious, uncaring self-absorbed megalomaniacal human being interested only in promoting herself and making millions from her family’s celebrity status.
Around friends, she can be a nice person. Around “little people” ... just ask former members of her Secret Service details. Some have left government and described what it is like to coexist with Hillary. “Nice” is not an operative word.
The economy (so far) is much better than it was during Democrats’ Obama-era tenure.
Trump is moving (Finally!) to stop the United States from being the world’s police force and dying in endless wars.
If Hillary is the Democrats’ nominee, Trump coasts to a 2020 re-election even though his personality is abrasive and his arrogance is monumental.
“Not Trump” and “first woman President” seemed in 2016 to be the only really important issues to Hillary during her bungled campaigning.
There are real people whose lives have been ruined by the actions of Hillary Clinton, going back to the staff of the White House travel office when Hillary and Bill dumped them under false pretexts of misconduct so that they could steer the lucrative business of making Presidential travel arrangements to cronies.
For dessert, add one word: “Benghazi.”
If anyone represents the worst features of “politics as usual” and “the swamp” of Washington cronyism, it is Hillary Clinton.
There would be no talk at all of reviving a Hillary candidacy if the current Democratic front-runners, Biden, Warren and Sanders, were not perceived as being too wacko-left and too old to beat Trump.
Hillary is “politics as usual.” That will not unseat Trump in 2020.
— Denny Bonavita