Continuing to explore our new surroundings, my wife and I ventured to Ridgway Saturday before making a second trip to Benezette, this time with a better plan of optimizing elk viewing.
Before getting into the wildlife excursion, I’d like to express my first impression of downtown Ridgway. It felt historic and welcoming, inviting us to return in the near future. I would also suggest a stop at The Brew Bank for those who enjoy craft beer and a bite to eat.
After grabbing a late lunch, we headed across to Benezette, trying to time our evening arrival for better odds.
It quickly became apparent that October is very different from August, with vehicles flooding the otherwise remote area. Our previous trip a couple months back included little fanfare. This weekend, it reminded me of sitting in traffic for a sporting event or rock concert. The headliner of this show just happened to roam wherever it pleased.
After bypassing the first designated overlook on Winslow Hill Road — mainly because there was no place to park — we came across our first bull elk calmly laying in a field. I of course grabbed the camera and strolled to the treeline, snapping a few photos of the fellow who appeared completely unbothered by the attention.
During the excitement, I stopped myself from walking up a driveway to what was clearly private property, taking a second to understand the situation. Our next encounter was an example of why others should do the same.
Circling back on Route 555, we came upon a commotion that brought traffic to a halt, this time with two bulls, one rather grand in size, casually grazing along the roadway. I, like a few dozen others, pulled off on the opposite side of the road in a stoney area, maintaining a comfortable distance while not encroaching on anyone’s private property.
I again grabbed the camera and made my way into a prime position to capture the moment, giving other visitors plenty of space along with the elk themselves. While watching the natural event, a handful of folks decided to cross the road and get even closer, despite already being less than 50 yards from the 6x6 bull.
That’s when things got tense.
Standing in the same driveway as the bull, one lady thought it would be cute to take a selfie, positioning her back to the elk that was becoming increasingly agitated. First it let out a snarl of sorts before picking up its legs, starting to move toward the lady who was oblivious to what was happening. A collective reaction of, “You need to move!” belted out from a group of us on the other side of the road, realizing this was no longer some innocent photo op.
Once the lady came to her senses and scampered off, the bull went back to enjoying his snack, no longer on edge because he was again given his space.
As we returned to our car, the wording of a press release we recently received ran through my head, thinking about how simple “Elk Smart” sounded, yet how true its principles are — specifically the one about giving elk space.
While seeing these creatures up close can be stunning, they are also wild animals. With that comes a level of unpredictability, hence why they need room to roam.
For a few brief seconds Saturday, I thought I was going to be writing a news story about witnessing a lady being attacked by an elk — that she provoked. That was not what I had in mind. I doubt she did either.
Still, Saturday’s adventure was a reminder that we need to be responsible and respectful to both the elk and private property owners as we enjoy one of this area’s greatest natural attractions.
I’d encourage everyone to go experience the elk firsthand. Just use some smarts when doing so.
— Ben Destefan
editor of The Courier Express