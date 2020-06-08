This year, “Just let the kids play” assumes an entirely new meaning in light of the massive economic disruption and suspension of gatherings associated with the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
The Little League in DuBois is offering to allow players from Brockway to play on DuBois’ baseball and softball teams this summer if parents approve, because Brockway is not likely to be able to gear up its Little League program in time to allow a summer season.
On an adult level, the area’s Federation League baseball league is doing something similar, welcoming unaffiliated teams from areas where full leagues cannot restart.
“But ... but ... some teams might win because they get really good kids from outside who are better than our kids!”
Yep.
This year, that just might happen.
And so what?
The territorial boundaries and eligibility requirements of all sports programs are somewhat arbitrary. Heck, so are all sports. There is nothing sacred about awarding a first down after an advancement of 10 yards in football as opposed to 15 yards. In baseball, “Three strikes and yerrout!” could just as easily be four strikes, and the distance between the pitcher’s mound and home plate could be 55 feet or 65 feet instead of 60 feet, 6 inches.
The point of all this is to enjoy the games for what they are, a blend of competitive pursuit of excellence and an exercise in sportsmanship. In tennis and in golf, players themselves are expected to, in effect, penalize themselves by calling aced serves as in play or acknowledging out-of-bounds golf balls.
Tragically, we have come to find out that something as sweet and pious as singing in a church choir has led to awful sicknesses and deaths among participants, because most of us just did not think about how much further COVID-tainted droplets of breath would travel when expelled during singing as opposed to ordinary talking.
There is a lesson in that for sports players this year — and for fans.
Shut up, or nearly so, because the life you save could be your neighbor’s.
Cheering lustily is a hallowed component of enjoying sports contests, for players and spectators alike.
Wouldn’t it be something if American baseball and football fans adopted the quiet murmurs of chess match spectators rather than the bull-like bellows associated with bleacher fanatics?
Happily, we seem about to be able to resume some of the sports that lend so much color and joy to life in our communities.
Let’s just be ... well ... a bit dignified about it, at least until the COVID threat eases.
— Denny Bonavita