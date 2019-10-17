There is one particular jb in sports that you could not pay me enough money to do. What might that be, you ask?
Officiating.
At the local/high school level, it’s an absolute thankless job. People are out there essentially making enough money to take the family to Outback Steakhouse for a Saturday night, yet the complete vitriol officials can receive from a call can be purely insane. There’s been plenty of times in the 10 years I’ve been covering high school football where a certain call — whether it’s correct or not — causes people to become completely unglued.
Folks, at that level, it’s just a game. Regardless of whether it was the correct call or not, you shouldn’t be acting that way. I truly don’t know how some officials put up with that, especially from overzealous parents that wouldn’t be an official in a million years, yet they think they can do a better job from the stands.
Then we go to the collegiate and professional levels, at which things have escalated. They’re not out there collecting a dinner check for the family but many are actually making a career out of this. However many do have other jobs since there’s only certain times of the year where they’re actually refereeing. Now retired NFL Ed Hochuli, who would wear those “smedium” jerseys to make his arms look like vintage Hulk Hogan 24-inch pythons, was also an attorney.
Should these officials be held to a higher standard? Yeah, they should. And that brings me to Monday night’s Detroit/Green Bay game that saw a ton of questionable calls. The Lions had legitimate gripes when they were called for illegal use of the hands — hands to the face — on two separate occasions when replay showed the hands were below the actual face. The second penalty caused an automatic first down by Green Bay with about a minute and a half left in the game. Had the penalty not been called, the Packers would’ve attempted a field goal and — had it been made — Detroit would’ve been left with time on the clock to mount a comeback.
Instead, Green Bay picked up the first down, drove downfield and kicked a game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining. Any search on the internet after the game showed people were not happy. I did find some of the photoshopped pictures quite funny, including some that showed the officials taking the famous “Lambeau Leap” in celebration with the Packers faithful.
Anytime you turn on the television with sports shows talking about the NFL, the consensus seems to be that officiating is at its worst that it’s ever been and that something needs done about. Ok, so what do we do here? Do we make everything reviewable and thus make the games up to four hours long? Do we hold them to a higher standard and punish them for the bad calls, especially when it would be deemed obvious? I really don’t have an answer to that.
At the end of the day, it’s a tough job — a really tough job. Like anything in life, you can always strive to be better. That’s what I hope the NFL will do after all of the backlash it’s received over the course of the year. Hopefully we can get back to talking about the games themselves rather than how the officiating ruined them.
I went a mediocre 4-6 last week to go to 24-26 on the season, as my picks against Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. did not pan out in my favor. As Bill Belichick says, we’re on to next week ...
Studs
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy G has essentially been a game manager this year in leading the Niners to a 5-0 mark. But this week, they’ll travel to Washington to play a winless Redskins squad that’s let up the 10th most fantasy points to QBs this year. With many teams on byes, he’s probably one of the better free agent pickups you could make if your normal starter isn’t playing.
DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks. The studly rookie has been quite consistent this season, scoring seven or more points in all but one game so far. Look for that trend to continue against the Ravens as I think he could bust out a big play for a TD.
Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills. He’s been great so far this year and the Bills will be taking on a winless Miami team. If you’re in need of a good FLEX or WR3 play, take a shot.
Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers. In the two games since Coleman returned from a high ankle sprain, the former Atlanta Falcon has racked up 15 and 12 points, respectively, including seeing the end zone in both games. Against Washington, the Niners should jump out to a big lead to allow for some garbage time yards with its RBs.
Darren Fells, TE, Houston Texans. How bad is the TE spot in fantasy? Fells is the 12th TE while technically being the second TE on his team.
Last week, Fells actually looked dominant against Kansas City, hauling in six receptions for 69 yards. People that had Will Dissly and are now searching for a replacement after his season-ending Achilles injury might be alright taking Fells as a filler for at least this week against Indianapolis.
Duds
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons. On paper, the matchup against the Rams is a good one. However with the recent acquisition of Jalen Ramsey — whose “back problems” will likely heal faster than Grandpa Joe from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory — I think the Rams will be out to prove a point, especially after dropping three straight games.
Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans. The former Notre Dame standout is WR24 on the season. But in his six games, he’s only scored double-digit fantasy points once.
That one game was a whopping 46-point effort that eviscerated the Falcons two weeks ago. But against the Colts, I expect more of the single-digit scoring like you’ve seen almost all season.
Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers. Allen racked up 71.5 total fantasy points over the first three games of the year. In the next three games? Only 13.5 points total. They’ll take on a Titans team that even with their 2-4 record, they’ve played pretty good defense and are just currently inept on offense.
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals. The Cincinnati offensive line can’t even block the Little Giants at the moment, let alone an actual NFL team. Mixon bottomed out last week, picking up 10 yards on eight carries, which means his 6’1” self could’ve fallen down and forward at the line of scrimmage and picked up about six more yards. Yikes. As a fantasy owner of Mixon in two leagues, I am crying on the inside. Take him out of your lineup if you can. If not, my condolences for your impending loss.
Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders. The HBO Hard Knocks darling started the year out strong but has only picked up 13.5 points in the last two games combined. Wideout Tyrell Williams is sketchy to play as I write this, so that could mean two things: one, Waller does better because they’ll feel him more or two, he does worse because Charger defenders will concentrate on him more. I’m going with the latter.