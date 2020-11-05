Did you like my “dad joke” for the headline? Well, if your favorite team resides in the NFC East, you’ve definitely watched some horrendous football this season. Leading the division is the Philadelphia Eagles at 3-4-1. That, my friends, is not good.
To put that in perspective for those not up to date with the current standings, the ENTIRE NFC West is at .500 or above. Overall, the Eagles are ninth out of 16 NFC teams in terms of record. Just a game and a half back of Philadelphia is the Washington Football Team at 2-5. Yes — a team is 2-5 and in second place in the division. There is some bad, bad football being played here, folks.
You then have the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys at 2-6 and in last place, the New York Giants at 1-7. I think 99.999999 percent of the time, if your team hits the midway point of the season at 1-7, you’re thinking about your potential No. 1 draft spot and NOT still being in the division race. But this is what we’ve got this year.
Because of this, and unless Philly or Washington goes on a run (it’s not happening with Dallas and the Giants having to win out to do this), you’ll be looking at the third team since 2010 to win a division and have a losing record. For me, that raises some questions.
First, each division winner gets a home playoff game and is seeded ahead of all wildcard teams. This year, we now have a seventh playoff spot and ONLY the top seed will get a first round bye. With the other three NFC division leaders no worse than 5-2, I think it’s safe to say that the NFC East winner will be the 4 seed. That would mean a matchup against the top wildcard team and No. 5 seed. It’d also mean a team or two could have a record as high as something like 10-6 and miss playoffs entirely.
Second, as I mentioned before, the NFC East winner would then host a playoff game. Would they really be “deserving” to do so? You could go both ways with this. They’re deserving because they did indeed, losing record or not, win the division. For me personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing the seeding revamped to where it’s based off of conference rather than a divisional winner. I’m sure all of the NFC West teams would feel this way at the moment as well.
But to argue for the divisional winner to host a playoff game regardless of losing record, you can look at the two teams most recent instances this has happened. The 2010 Seattle Seahawks won the NFC West with a 7-9 record and then hosted the 12-4 New Orleans Saints. The Seahawks won 41-36, thanks in part to an iconic run by then running back Marshawn Lynch. The 7-8-1 Carolina Panthers — a team that won four in a row to win the division in 2014 — knocked off an 11-5 Arizona Cardinals team.
I guess time will tell as to what happens with the NFC East this year. All I hope for is whoever finally takes the division that it’s a competitive playoff game. I don’t have high hopes for that, but we can’t always get what we want.
So it wasn’t a total loss as far as my picks last week as I went 5-5. That now puts me at 28-43-2 on the season — but I’m 12-8 in the last two weeks so I’ll keep the glass half full here. We shall keep plugging away ...
Studs
Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders. I’ll double down and go with Carr for two weeks in a row. Last week it didn’t pay off for me. But for this week, they’ll play the Los Angeles Chargers in what I expect to be a high scoring game. Carr is likely your top waiver wire option if you’ve got someone a bye.
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers. Williams has been complete boom-or-bust this season. Last week he had five receptions for 99 yards and a score. I’ll say he makes it two weeks in a row and is a good FLEX play against the Raiders.
John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills. He hasn’t done much this season, mainly due to injury. But it’s a prime matchup this week against the Seattle Seahawks, as the Pete Carrol-led squad has given up the most fantasy points to wideouts all year. Start him if you’ve got the room and/or you’re thin at WR.
Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots. Harris has shown he’s clearly been the early-down RB of choice in New England’s muddled backfield. This Monday, the Pats should absolutely feast on the Jets, and Harris should get plenty of touches as I think they’ll go to the ground with him and QB Cam Newton for a majority of the night.
Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have made an effort to get Ebron the ball the past two weeks, as he’s picked up 10 receptions for 98 yards and a score over that time. It shouldn’t be much of a challenge taking down Dallas this week, so I think you could see Big Ben give him plenty of targets to give the usual suspects of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson a break.
Duds
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens. After having an amazing season both in real life and fantasy last year, Jackson’s stats in the fantasy world haven’t been close to repeating. In seven games this year, I could’ve put him in the dud category four times and been correct about it. He’s struggled with accuracy of late and I’ll predict he’ll have the same issues against a very good Indianapolis Colts defense.
Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings. Last week, Thielen only had three receptions for 27 yards as RB Dalvin Cook decimated the Packers for Minnesota’s second win of the season. Look for that to be the blueprint now and I think you’ll see a ton of Cook again against Detroit, thus making fewer opportunities for Thielen.
Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys. At this point with Dallas sending either Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush up to the plate against the Steelers, the only real player you should be playing with this offense is RB Ezekiel Elliott.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts. The rookie RB took a backseat to Jonathan Wilkins last week and hasn’t really set the world on fire as the workhorse back thus far. I still think Taylor is the guy, but you might see more of Wilkins mixed in against Baltimore — not to mention Nyhiem Hines has been the pass-catching back all season.
Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans. In the last three games since returning from injury, Smith has four receptions for 51 yards. That probably won’t get much better against the Chicago Bears that covers TEs pretty well.