To avoid waiting in line during Election Day, Joy and I decided to do the mail-in ballots again this year. In doing so, I came face-to-face with my annoying 18-year-old self again.
A little background. Twenty years ago, I was much younger, much thinner, and much stupider. I had these grand notions that I knew who I was and who I wanted to be, and the country gave me a chance to vote in the all-important 2000 election, so I signed up, did what I needed to do to prove I was me, and I signed the register with a signature that I felt a true grown-up voter would use.
It was basically a John Hancock moment.
John Hancock has the largest signature on the Declaration of Independence, for those of you who slept through American History class. Andy, at the age of 18, decided to mimic that signature and put his whole name in dramatic script on the roll.
After 18, the sheer number of forms I had to sign changed the way I sign my name. I no longer take time to dramatically write out my full name. It’s now, basically, an indecipherable scrawl that combines names together into one block. It makes signing things so much easier than the dramatic signature I used to do. I can barely do the old one now, needing to remind myself how to do it whenever I go vote. It’s the only time I use it. And when I did my mail-in ballot this week, all I had to do was epically put my mark on the line.
And I quickly signed my current signature.
This was panic inducing, let me tell you. A few years back in Lancaster, I had accidentally scrawled my current signature and the person in charge of the elections there said that she wasn’t sure that it would count. I basically had to prove who I was simply because my younger self was an idiot. I had visions of that experience again, so I went to the Jefferson County Voter Registration Office to see if my signature would still count or disqualify me from voting. In many states, they are throwing out ballots with signatures that are even ever-so-slightly different from the one in the records. As a newspaper columnist who weighs in on politics, I didn’t want to not vote in the all-important 2020 election.
The Jefferson County Voter Registration Office, in case you’re wondering, is in the Jefferson Place building on Main Street in Brookville. They’re on the second floor (the first floor is empty), and when you get into the foyer, they have an Alexa device with a list of commands to alert the right office. I had Alexa call the office, and a nice lady came out to talk to us. Joy decided it was a good time to just drop her ballot off in the box there, so she did. Me, I had to launch into my whole dramatic tale of misery and woe.
As usual, I overreacted.
Everything else was done correctly – ballot inserted into the privacy envelope and then into the mailing envelope with the sticker and date and stuff. All other information was correct, so it was no big deal.
“As long as we have that information and the sticker is correct, which I see it is, you’re fine,” she said.
And, unlike the Lancaster County official, she told me how to get my signature changed so I don’t have to worry about this in the future. I have to pick up a form to update my registration and provide the current signature. It’s just too late to do that for this election.
Thanks to that information, I can free myself from 18-Year-Old Andy once and for all!
Well, when it comes to voting.
I’m still trying to reconstruct my comic collection from that time. I believed that I didn’t want to be a comic book fan anymore, so I sold all my comics at a yard sale for a dollar each. I have been re-buying them since, sometimes paying a lot more than cover price to have a key issue that I had back when I was a kid. The New Mutants #87 that I sold for $1 back then is impossible to get back. It’s the first appearance of Cable and is now $400 if you want a nice copy! I may have even had the first appearance of Deadpool, but I sold that, too. So while I may be able to get rid of that signature, there are still enough things my younger self did that I hate him for.
Make sure you vote, everyone. And if you have any problems or concerns, be sure to contact your friendly neighborhood voter registration office. From my experience at Jefferson Place, they’re nice and knowledgeable. I got my email confirmation that my ballot has been received.
As for my comic books, there’s no office with a nice lady who can help me figure out that mess.
(P.S.: As I finished this column and was about to send it, I saw the news that the Pa. Supreme Court said that signature comparison can’t invalidate mail-in ballots. Take THAT, 18-Year-Old Andy!)
q q q