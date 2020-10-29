It’s hard to believe but for most of you, we’ve reached the midpoint of the fantasy football season. It just seems like a short time ago that the year kicked off. But then again, 2020 as a whole seems like it’s been approximately 25 years long.
If you’ve got a contending fantasy team at the moment, it likely means you drafted well — especially taking people later that have turned out to be great value picks — or have made some fantastic waiver wire moves/trades.
On the flip side, if you’re struggling, odds are you whiffed in the early rounds or was one of the folks that took Saquon Barkley with the first 2-3 picks of your draft and now have nothing to show for it due to injury.
As far as surprises, if you got Jaguars rookie RB James Robinson, congratulations to you. He was undrafted out of Illinois State and likely went undrafted in your fantasy league as well. He didn’t get picked in our West Branch Football League out of the 196 picks we had (14 rounds with 14 teams for those wanting to do the math). The Jags said they were confident in their RBs as they released Leonard Fournette shortly before the season, but preseason buzz at the time had Ryquell Armstead as the likely guy — who didn’t even get to play a snap this year due to COVID-19 complications.
Robinson is RB3 on the season — only Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry have outscored him at the position. Should we re-draft today, he’d likely be going top 5-6 overall in fantasy drafts. That’s crazy to me. No one could’ve predicted this and that’s why I’ll continually say that fantasy football is as much about luck as it is skill. Other surprises at RB have Carolina backup Mike Davis at RB10 due to Christian McCaffrey’s injury (like Robinson, he went undrafted but with McCaffrey due back soon, this will drop off) and Tampa Bay’s Ronald Jones at RB13 even with the signing of Fournette.
At wide receiver, there are two people currently in the top 10 that weren’t really close to that as the season began — Houston’s Will Fuller V and Carolina’s Robby Anderson. Fuller has been oft-injured up to this point in his career but minus one game where he racked up a goose-egg, he’s come through with great value and is WR8 on the season. For our WBFL, he was drafted in our sixth round at 76th overall. WR busts taken before him in our league include T.Y. Hilton, D.J. Chark Jr. and Michael Gallup.
Anderson is WR10 on the year and was drafted in our WBFL 121st overall — in the ninth round. In hindsight, we should’ve had more hype on the undrafted player out of Temple. He was already a boom or bust receiver with the Jets before signing with Carolina. But do you know who his college coach was? It was Matt Rhule — the same Matt Rhule that’s in his first season as the Panthers head coach.
And for the first time in 2020, we have done good things here as far as predictions! I actually went 7-3 this week — and two of my misses occurred by a measly half of a point and another was after Austin Hooper had appendicitis after I wrote the column. I’m now 23-35-2 so that means I’ve got to have three more consecutive weeks at 7-3 just to get back to .500. Yikes. Oh well. Onto this week’s picks ...
Studs
Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders. A once-promising QB, Carr has quietly been putting a decent season fantasy-wise, eclipsing 18 or more points in four of the six games this season. I expect a shootout against the Cleveland Browns this week, so look for Carr to give you great value if your QB is on a bye.
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers. Aiyuk picked up his first career 100-yard receiving game last week against the Patriots. This week, the Niners take on division rival Seattle — a team that’s let up plenty of points this year. With Deebo Samuel also out, Aiyuk should thrive once again.
Nelson Agholor, WR, Las Vegas Raiders. Much like his teammate Carr, Agholor was once a highly touted prospect with the Eagles. But a change of scenery to the Raiders was just what the doctor ordered. He’s scored four touchdowns in six games and I look for that TD trend to continue this week.
Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are reports that starting RB Aaron Jones may sit out his second consecutive game. Even if he doesn’t, Williams is still usually involved in the Packers offense, getting anywhere from 6-10 touches. If he’s the workhorse with Jones being out, you can almost pencil in double-digit points against the Vikings.
Richard Rodgers, TE, Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are down to its third-string TE, but Rodgers has some fantasy relevance when he was once a Green Bay Packer. Last week, Rodgers hauled in six catches for 85 yards last week and they play Dallas this week. If you’ve got a shaky TE situation, it wouldn’t hurt to take a gamble here on Rodgers.
Duds
Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints. He’s been hit-or-miss in the fantasy world this season and I’ll predict another miss this weekend. Why’s that? For starters, the Saints are playing the Chicago Bears and its stingy defense. You’re obviously rolling with the guy if you’ve got him — especially in deep leagues — but you could do better in smaller leagues from the free agent pool.
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks. Lockett scorched the earth on Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in 15 receptions for 200 yards and three touchdowns. It’s 42 yards less than what T.Y. Hilton has ALL SEASON. That total gave him 45.5 points in standard leagues and moved him up to WR2 on the year. Against the Niners this week, look for them to focus on Lockett a lot more than Arizona did.
Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens. Brown hasn’t been overly productive in the fantasy world this season, but he doesn’t need to be in that Ravens offense. That being said, I expect him to be contained against the Steelers this week in a matchup that should be extremely physical.
David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears. As the Bears have an exceptional defense, its offensive line is the complete opposite. That’s apparent in Montgomery’s 3.7 yards per carry average this season as they’ve rarely been able to establish the run. Yeah, he will get his touches as he’s the workhorse here. I just don’t think he’s that efficient against the Saints this week.
Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers. Henry has only gone over 50 yards receiving in two games this season — they were his first two games of the year. He just hasn’t been that big receiving threat with rookie QB Justin Herbert running the show thus far. It’ll be a tough matchup against the Broncos this week. While I won’t be surprised if Henry gets a TD, I think that’s the only way he’s not going to be a dud and won’t get there solely on yardage/receptions alone.