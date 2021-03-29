Just walking around downtown area of Clearfield and counted 16 closed stores/buildings. Many have been closed for years. This is a poor showing for a county seat.
In The March 15, 2021 Progress edition, th article on teh front page — 'Residents urged to clean up trash' — Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack stated he counted 34 properties in need of cleanup. The names of the owners and locations of properties need to be printed, because readers from Clearfield want to know.
The number of condemned unliveable houses in Clearfield and Clearfield County need to be torn down. Many have been totally neglected and pose a danger. They are beyond repair. Funding needs to be allotted to remove a certain number of the houses for the next few years.
Bob Homer
Clearfield