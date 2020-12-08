Antlered deer season is like high holy days in these mountains.
Go down any dirt road on any mountain in this region and you’ll see the camps that dot the landscape. Some nestled quietly back in and others proudly standing along the “main” forest roads.
These have lain mostly dormant through the year, but now they are buzzing with activity. Men putting up stores of chopped wood for the fireplace. Dormant brooms sweeping back to mildew dusting life. And cars and trucks from everywhere parked in and around these loci of sportsmen.
Each camp has its character. Its paths. Its well. Its outhouses. Some bunk rooms can sleep a small army of half-drunk, snoring, farting men. Some just a few. Some cabins are modern and beautifully apportioned. Some are full of rustic charm.
Their members come and go, camp hopping, to reacquaint with old friends and maybe come bearing a camp gift from one camp to the next. Cards will be played. Stories will be told. And life on the mountain adds another chapter in the comings and goings of those who love it.
I worry about those guys. A half-million bikers went to Sturgis, South Dakota, this year for the annual biker rally and set off a time bomb of disease that is ravaging the west now, completely out of control. I wonder how many hunters are going to be spending a week or two cosseted in their cabins during Pennsylvania’s antlered deer season. And I wonder if these mountains will become another Sturgis.
The virus likes a small enclosed space with lots of people. And you know these guys. They’re flipping the bird at the virus and passing another round of shots.
- “Its all a bunch of bull,” they say. I’ve heard it from lots of my friends. One friend vehemently disagreed with me about it and that was the end of that conversation. When he contracted it from his daughter, I was horrified. Suffice to say, we’ve not revisited the issue.
Up until now, we haven’t in these parts really known anyone who had the disease. Recently, though, word is spreading quietly around coffee tables.
“So-n-so has it.”
“Yeah, so-n-so has it too. He’s asymptomatic.”
“So-n-so died of it.”
“Really? That’s terrible.”
Spikes in community spread of the virus have followed every major event this year. Thanksgiving stands to be the next. And if you think the virus has done its worst, I caution you to think again.
It hides in your Ford F-150. It creeps around your tree-stand and nestles in your safety orange hunting cap. It drifts over the penny-ante pot in the center of the table, homeless, seeking a host.
I have a hellish fever dream of infected men shooting deer with chronic wasting disease and I despair the numbers of December; when the merciless virus hunts again for the holidays.
Guys. You’re older, you know? You’re awesome, but you maybe are not in the best of health. I’ve seen you struggling to get up that snow-covered hillside. I worry about you.
Please, I beg you, be safe this hunting season. It’s okay if you think I’m an idiot, but I want to see you next time, okay? You can miss the mountain for a while, but you don’t want to miss it forever.
