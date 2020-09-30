Soon it will be time to turn our clocks again.
It doesn't mean a lot any more except confusion for a lot of people. They have to change their time of doing things, like feeding farm animals, milking cows and feeding chickens.
It also affects bus, plane and train schedules. It was okay during World War II, but you can't hide now by turning off the lights.
When the time changes, people will be leaving for work and school in the dark and coming home in the dark. Why not stay on one time and quit all the switching around? Some states don't change, so why not make it the same for all.
Raymond Bloom
Clearfield