I think we can all admit, this has been quite the year. Nobody knew what we were in for and "going back to normal" may never come again for all we know. However, common sense is here to stay and I feel like DuBois, my hometown where I grew up, is lacking just that. Let me explain:
I've lived in Allegheny County the last 15 years of my life and my county had been hit hard with COVID-19. Barely anything is open and very little re-opened or will be open once "normalcy" is back. It has been a ghost town since March and just about everything you can think of has been canceled. Am I disappointed? Absolutely. Should I be? No. It's a GLOBAL PANDEMIC. I think we did a rather fantastic job at doing what we could to stop the spread of this virus and we should all just sit back, stop complaining, comply with regulations, and just write this year off. With that said, this is where DuBois comes in.
Clearfield County was barely dented with high numbers from this virus and thankfully so. Precautions were taken in the beginning and the "colored phase" system was properly in place for the first few months. We learned to work from home, we learned to teach our children from home, we learned to cook again and we learned that being in groups probably wasn't going to happen for a very...very long time. Then August 3rd gets here, and to my surprise, DuBois looks like a fully functional city again at Shower's Field. How in the world did this happen?
I love sports probably more than most, and would love for everyone to be playing again, but why on earth did a baseball tournament full of RANDOM PEOPLE FROM OTHER STATES get played in DuBois during a GLOBAL PANDEMIC? I am truly baffled. Thankfully, our numbers didn't skyrocket after this event, but I really hope the money you received for hosting this was worth it, Mr. Suplizio.
I'm not preaching that we all should live in fear forever about this, but it's a pretty uncomfortable feeling knowing this happened and I don't even live here; my family does. If my niece's DuBois midget football team isn't allowed in St. Marys in fear of spreading COVID, then New York and New Jersey and other hot spot states shouldn't be allowed here. Common. Sense.
Brittany Krach
Pittsburgh