Suggested Scriptures: 2 Corinthians 5:17, Isaiah 29:13.
Although this has not been a really frigid winter – at least not yet, see forecasts for next week –it certainly has been a snowy one! Since the big pre-Christmas snow last December, some snow cover has remained on the ground in most of our area now for seven weeks. I use a glass patio table for measuring any snowfall, and my estimate (nothing official, obviously) for the 2020/2021 winter season is somewhere around 24-27 inches. And I would add that the number of days I’ve seen snowflakes so far this winter is at least 20! This includes the snowfall beginning last Sunday through Tuesday morning of this week – 3 straight days of snow totaling about 8.5 inches as measured at the Presbyterian manse in Philipsburg where I live.
That’s a lot for this preacher who all of his growing up years were in the deep South!
So once again, if you like snow, our area has again been transformed into a winter wonderland; and for those who don’t, it is just another winter mess!
But despite travel inconveniences, etc., that are caused by some snow storms, we can nevertheless view the fallen snow as one of God’s most beautiful aspects of creation. Since childhood, I have loved to watch the snow fall and cover the ground. It is as if God’s hand is using the elements of winter weather to gently paint the landscape, similar to what happens in the autumn when the leaves change colors. There is a hymn rarely sung these days, entitled “O Beautiful, the March of Days,” that describes the handiwork of God in the falling snow:
”Hath sent the hoary frost of heaven, the flowing waters sealed, and laid a silent loveliness on hill and wood and field.”
I think we can discern at least two faith/spiritual lessons from snowfall. First, snow can make even the most unattractive places look pretty. The character Colonel Potter, on the television series, M.A.S.H., once remarked about the MASH 4077 medical grounds that he commanded when it was covered by snow one Christmas: You know, for once this place looks pretty!
Is that not, too, what God is able to do with even the worst things in our lives; things like our so-called skeletons in the closet or deepest, darkest secrets; the things we do not like or even hate about ourselves? God can also cover and remove our prejudices and hatreds and bitterness if we are willing.
Remember how the Apostle Paul describes those who come to Christ as new creations …for behold, the old has passed away, the new has come? And in his letter to the Colossians, Paul urges his readers to clothe or cover themselves with Christ’s compassion, kindness, gentleness, patience, and forgiveness. For these things can remake all of us as well as individuals the world has deemed the meanest or most unlovable – two biblical examples are Zacchaeus and Mary Magdalene.
Secondly, the snow can also disguise for awhile what the landscape is truly like underneath. The same is the case for us as when we follow the world’s emphasis on things like appearance, looks, words, deeds done for attention, basing our worth and even sometimes our Christian faith, when we call upon Jesus to justify our prejudices, differences, and other reasons we use to put down others as we attempt to show God that we are someone we’re not. God warned the people of Israel through the prophet Isaiah that even though they praised God with their lips, their hearts were far from God.
And Jesus was certainly critical of the “showiness” of many of the ultra-religious people of his day when they made sure that people saw them praying publicly, giving their large offerings in front of everybody, or making their faces look lighter with special make-up so people would know when they were fasting. Jesus recalled the words of God to the prophet Samuel: …for God looks on the heart – 1 Samuel 16:7. For we cannot fool God, and eventually the masks and disguises we wear –whatever form they take – will be washed and melted away like a recent snow fall.
These two lessons are practically opposite in application, but both are understood by the same recent periods of snow we’ve experienced this winter. But they also teach two truths about our faith and relationship with God: 1) God’s life-changing love and grace, which remakes us in Christ’s image; and 2) the responsibility we have as persons who have been claimed and forgiven in Christ to be truthful about those things we still need to give over to God for saving and transforming instead of trying to hide these things, in much the same way the ground and true shape of the landscape can lie hidden temporarily beneath several inches of snow.