So Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate, and people on both sides of the political spectrum lost their minds.
I wish I were overstating that, but I’m really not. The extremes were extremely mind-blown and panicky. Fox News went to the airwaves to both decry her as the most-liberal person ever to a not-liberal safe choice for Biden. Their flip-flopping on why they should panic were barely separated by a full hour. There’s a fun compilation video online for those of you who missed it. MSNBC veered into the “Kamala’s a cop” territory. Bernie Bros were ready to awkwardly shuffle off into the sunset. It was a successful disaster of a choice, if you were to pay attention to the news.
But then there came something else. The complaints about Kamala Harris went from being legitimate to stupid to downright racist or sexist.
Not all attacks are racist and sexist, but many are. Here’s an example: she’s not eligible to be vice president because she’s not an American citizen. This racist idea might have entered your consciousness when John Eastman wrote an article in Newsweek. Newsweek, for its part, issued a non-apology that reads kind of like your drunk uncle apologizing at Christmas for an offensive joke he told. Eastman says that Harris is not eligible because – even though she was born in Oakland, California – he doesn’t believe the 14th Amendment gives citizenship to babies born here. That must have come as a surprise to other conservatives because they have been complaining about “anchor babies” for years now. Experts, researchers, lawyers, other lawmakers, and Constitution gurus said that the conspiracy theory is false. It seems to be a revived form of the racist “birther” movement that said that President Obama (who won the popular vote both times as well as the electoral vote) was not eligible to be president. Obama released his birth certificate, you can see it online, and multiple government agencies confirmed that he was legally able to be president.
You know who didn’t? Some guy named Donald J. Trump.
And you know who’s pushing the birther conspiracy now? Some guy named Donald J. Trump.
(Before I get angry emails that I didn’t say “President Donald J. Trump,” please note the rhetorical structure of the sentence. It isn’t denying his president-ness.)
So that’s racist. It’s actually pretty obvious, too. Will it work? Yeah, probably. I’m pretty sure President Trump gets re-elected in November.
But what about “sexist” attacks. These ones are pretty easy to target. Her voice. Her facial expressions. Her ambition. That last one gets me: if you run for president, you’re ambitious! No one says President Trump or Biden are ambitious like it’s a criticism. It’s assumed. It’s OK. For men, a lack of ambition is a bad thing. But to say that Harris is ambitious is basically saying that she should have stayed in the kitchen.
But those hateful attacks are just one form of illegitimate attack. Let’s talk stupid. This type of attack usually comes from the left. Harris has been named the most-liberal senator in some reports and the fourth-most liberal senator in other reports. Either way, she’s actually more liberal than Bernie Sanders! While that may scare conservatives, it should give liberals hope.
Does it? Nope.
They complain that she was too conservative when an attorney general 10 years ago. But even if you ignore the competition, the Biden/Harris ticket is one of the most progressive tickets in history. However, because Bernie didn’t win and Elizabeth Warren didn’t get picked as vice president, Democrats are ready to pack it up and stay home in November. And they probably will, which is another reason President Trump wins in November.
But can’t we criticize her? Well, actually, yes. For one thing, that record I mentioned as attorney general can be a complaint. Her attack on Biden during the debate is problematic because she admitted that she herself would not have supported the issue she criticized Biden on. People in California have lots of legitimate complaints, too. And for conservatives, there are genuine policy disagreements that can be mined for criticism.
Of course, that would take people on both sides doing research, reading policies, and not just doing ad hominem attacks or believing memes.
We live in a country that allows us to criticize our leaders and, indeed, even our own country. Lest we forget, President Trump ran on “Make America Great Again.” That’s a direct criticism of America. I didn’t see people writing into the newspaper to tell him that if he doesn’t like this country, then he can leave. But we need to make sure that our criticism is founded on fact and policy. If your attack about Harris is because she’s a minority or a woman, then that’s a reflection on you. If it’s because you read her policies, you watched her speeches, and you disagree fundamentally with what she said, then it’s a reflection on her. If you’re a Republican, that should be easy to do. If you’re a Democrat, then you’re going to have to do some more work, I’m afraid.
But we’ll all be better people for it.
