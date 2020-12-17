Hello again, everyone, and sorry for a missed column last week. On a personal note, I came down with symptoms at the beginning of the week and ended up testing positive for COVID-19.
If you’ve not had it yet, it’s obviously not fun whatsoever. I had the energy levels of a 114-year-old man and would go from freezing cold one minute to feeling like I’m on fire the next — not to mention a cough that sounds like I’ve smoked a carton a day since the age of 7.
But after spending about five or six days in bed for the most part, I can say I’m feeling much better now, minus the cough and being quite tired, and I’m extremely blessed and thankful that things weren’t worse. So as someone who’s now experienced this firsthand, I hope you all continue to stay safe and be careful out there.
I had previously wanted to dive in to the shenanigans of the Ravens/Steelers game on Thanksgiving week, but essentially my opinion during the time they continually moved the game was “who cares” because of both teams having COVID-19 issues. Baltimore obviously had more than Pittsburgh. But again, it’s for the safety of all involved, so “who cares.” I know that’s not what a lot of local Steelers fan believed, but it is what it is.
Ok back to the present. Last week, most of you started your fantasy football playoffs. This week, you’re likely into the semifinals. That includes the league I run and the handful of other leagues I’m in.
For our West Branch Football League, I somehow ended the season at 9-4 and due to tiebreakers, got the #1 seed. Our last week was quite wild in that one of the teams that got the #8 seed actually was 12 out of 14 going into the final week. Then every single scenario he needed actually happened. But that dream ended against my team, so at least he got his 15 minutes of glory and didn’t get our “Toilet Seat” award this year.
I’m in another league where I’m the #1 seed and in the semis there as well, so needless to say I’m doing better with actual fantasy teams than my picks this year. I’m facing my brother in my WBFL matchup — as he went from being 3-7 to squeezing in as the #6 seed and then knocked off our #3 seed last week rather convincingly.
I actually think he’s got the best team right now. His QB is Tom Brady and his WRs are Tyreek Hill and Allen Robinson. His RB2 has been insanely weak all year until the past couple of weeks, as rookie Cam Akers has established himself as thee guy in the Rams backfield. So I’ve got an uphill battle there, but I won’t be as mad if I lose this one.
I actually went 6-4 two weeks ago to set my record at 52-65-3 for the year. We need nothing short of a Christmas miracle now. On to this week!
Studs
Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles. It’s a risky play, but the rookie that spent time at Alabama and Oklahoma knocked off the New Orleans Saints last weekend as Carson Wentz was benched. He didn’t do a ton with his arm, but for fantasy purposes, 18 carries for 106 yards is quite the bonus at the QB position. It’ll be two good fantasy weeks in a row against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts. Hilton had been fantasy trash all season. But over the last three weeks, he’s helped get you into the fantasy playoffs — hauling in 17 receptions for 277 yards and four TDs over that span. It’s another dream matchup this week as they’ll take on division rival Houston.
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers. The first round rookie out of Arizona State has done nothing but produce, especially whenever fellow wideout Deebo Samuel has been out. Samuel is out once again and Aiyuk and the Niners have a great matchup against Dallas. Fire him up as I’d argue he’s a top 15 wideout overall this week.
Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers. I’ve gone with another Niner here simply because oft-injured starting RB Raheem Mostert is, you guessed it, injured. Mostert had an MRI done on his ankle on Monday and since Mostert’s most recent return, Wilson has been splitting carries. Even is Mostert plays, Wilson will be a FLEX play against a Dallas defense that lets up about a million fantasy points a week to RBs. If the Dallas defense could make Gus Edwards look like vintage Adrian Peterson a few weeks ago, imagine what Wilson could do to them on Sunday.
Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team. It’s not a great matchup on paper against Seattle, but Thomas has been one of the target/reception leaders in the past few weeks with the Football Team. It’s Travis Kelce, then Darren Waller, then everyone else at the TE spot this season. And for a playoff matchup for someone struggling at TE, Thomas is worth a look this week.
Duds
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans. Can you actually name a Houston wideout not named Brandin Cooks? No? Didn’t think so. Houston has nothing at the wideout spot at the moment, and even Cooks sat out due to injury last week. There’s just not enough weapons right now for Watson to succeed against a stingy Indianapolis defense this weekend.
Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings. I’m not knocking Thielen here, but rather the matchup. He’s going up against a Bears defense this week that’s allowed only the third fewest fantasy points to WRs all year. I think you’ll see more of Dalvin Cook and the ground game rather than Thielen and Justin Jefferson through the air.
Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers. I’m not sure what to think here. If Johnson gets his drops figured out, he can be an elite WR. However, that’s a big IF at the moment as the Steelers even benched him for much of the game against Buffalo. He now leads the league with drops at 11. I could see Mike Tomlin either force feeding him to regain his confidence against Cincinnati on Monday night — or I could see him sitting the entire contest after a drop. For my fantasy hopes, I hope it’s the former. But for this, I’ll bet the latter.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys. The former Buckeye has been downright putrid of late — a combination of both him and the team itself. Odds are if you have Zeke, you’re actually not even in playoffs. He’s going down as one of 2020’s fantasy busts, especially after not scoring a TD in the last eight weeks.
Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants. I’m a big fan of Engram and his ability. However, QB Daniel Jones has been struggling of late and that in turn has tanked Engram’s fantasy output. I don’t think he’s helping you get to the finals against a Cleveland team that’s determined to rebound after a Baltimore loss.