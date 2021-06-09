Suggested Scripture(s): Deuteronomy 6:4 & 1 Peter 3:15
It was Monday morning earlier this week that I spotted a Pileated Woodpecker hopping up the trunk of an oak tree in our front yard. Unable to get a picture, I nevertheless went running up the stairs to tell Katie. I was also reminded of another time about nine years ago — in a different state, in a different yard.
Like this past Monday here in Central Pennsylvania, I was out on the porch of our house in Danville, Illinois after re-filling the birdfeeders when — you guessed it — a Pileated Woodpecker flew around the corner of the house and into a tree in the front yard where he immediately began his “drilling” on the tree trunk with his peculiar and loud-sounding oversized beak!
This was the first time I went running upstairs to try to find Katie so she could see this sight. In this case nine years ago, this was the first sighting in over three years I had spotted this creature, even though he could frequently be heard throughout our neighborhood on many an early morning.
But like this past Monday here in Pennsylvania, by the time Katie could look out of our upstairs window, the big bird had taken off! Nevertheless, in both occurrences nine years apart, it was definitely a fun start to a new early summer day!
Think about for a moment when there was a time or event or sight that excited you so much you just had to share it, large or small. It always makes me wonder: Do I truly feel this kind of excitement and yearning to share Jesus with others? We talk about the news, sports, the weather, our illnesses, etc. with friends, family, and complete strangers, yet, it can be hard to want to introduce someone to Christ.
That’s where our churches come in. In spite of all the things churches try to be these days for their members and prospective visitors, there are still two basic things communities of faith are called to do: 1) Strive to be a place where through worship, prayer, fellowship, service, and Bible study people can be introduced, loved and built up in their relationship with Christ; and, 2) to be the training ground, so to speak, where we can learn to practice and share our faith out in our community and world Monday through Saturday.
So as our churches plan, pray, budget, worship, serve, and make plans for the summer months, the intention should be to provide in everything we do as Christ’s body a means by which we and others can be re-introduced — or introduced for the first time — to Jesus Christ, God’s Son. We are certainly called to be aware of opportunities to do this as individuals, but our life and ministry in our particular churches should enable us to do this together as well.