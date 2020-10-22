Alright, I’ve decided that this week I’m going to homer it up a bit and talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers — a team that’s 5-0 for the first time since 1978 and only the second ever time they’ve been 5-0 all-time.
I’m quite hyped up about the season now, especially after the Steelers decimated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Ben Roethlisberger has only thrown one interception with 11 touchdowns and, while the passing yards numbers aren’t there, they truly don’t need to be. James Conner has been more than efficient — and minus one game, HEALTHY — in racking up 369 yards with a 4.9 yards per carry average thus far. And in the one game that Conner wasn’t healthy? Benny Snell Jr. racked up 119 yards. So we’ve got a nice running game thus far.
For receivers, I couldn’t be more excited. He hasn’t put up the numbers, but JuJu Smith-Schuster has been somewhat of a decoy for opposing teams, and that’s allowed rookie Chase Claypool to absolute thrive. Diontae Johnson hasn’t been healthy over the past couple weeks. Throw him in the mix here and you’ve got three wideouts that can tear apart defenses. Potential hot take here, but Johnson’s games earlier this season reminded me of one former Steeler — Antonio Brown, minus off the field craziness, of course. But to me, he had similar burst and route-running abilities in that it just looked easy for him.
The defense has made stops when its needed to this year, although linebacker Devin Bush tearing his ACL against Cleveland last week scares me a bit. Regardless, Minkah Fitzpatrick is doing Minkah Fitzpatrick things and nabbing a pick-6 when needed, corner Mike Hilton actually leads the team in tackles at the moment and we all know what a game changer TJ Watt is at outside linebacker. It’s been a fun season thus far and I’m looking forward to the real challenges in Tennessee and Baltimore in back-to-back weeks. You’ll know exactly if the Steelers are a true contender by that time.
As far as my picks, it’s sad to say 4-6 is an improvement, but I’m technically not wrong here. I’m now at 16-32-2 on the year — this is 2020 and we cannot have nice things.
After being over .500 in picks last year, this is what I apparently deserve. Oh well. I’ll continue to go down swinging with longshot predictions. Thankfully I’ve been much better at my actual fantasy football teams this season — as I’m 5-1 in two leagues (including leading the WBFL that I talk about here the most) out of the four I take part in.
Studs
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers. Who would’ve thought that the highly touted rooked out of Oregon would get his chance to shine after a team doctor accidentally punctured then starter Tyrod Taylor’s lung with a shot. But of course, it’s 2020 and that’s where we’re at. Instead of learning from the bench, Herbert has received the “baptism by fire” treatment of being thrown in there and he’s excelled in every which way. He will be a great bye week start for you against the Jaguars this week — I’m starting him in one of my leagues actually as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are off.
Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles. The former Old Dominion wideout has been a nice story over the past few weeks — racking up 284 yards and three touchdowns over the past three weeks after bouncing from team to team and hanging on practice squads since coming into the league in 2018. At this point with injuries, who else is left in Philly? I’m surprised they haven’t signed Jordan Matthews for his 53rd tour of duty in the city of Brotherly Love. That might be an exaggeration, but you get the point. While Desean Jackson and tight end Dallas Goedert are expected to return, I still think Fulgham is a viable FLEX play tonight against the Giants.
Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers. The fantasy community is hot on Claypool at the moment. But to borrow a line from Lee Corso, “not so fast, my friend.” Again, I feel Johnson can be a premier receiver and to be honest, JuJu might get knocked down to the third wideout in the pecking order by the time the year is done. Since I said this, this probably won’t happen and this will be another laughable incorrect prediction on my part, but alas. Coach Mike Tomlin said Johnson is on track to play Sunday and they’ll need him, as I could see this game against Tennessee being a shootout.
Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles. Starter Miles Sanders has been ruled out already, leaving the door open for Scott. He filled in admirably last season and he’s a great pickup up this week for you in playing the Giants tonight. If you’re in desperate need of a starting RB, and those don’t come easy in fantasy with finding one on your waiver wire seven weeks in, look no further.
Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns. Last year, Hooper was TE1 at this point with Atlanta. He got the money in the offseason, went to Cleveland and started the year out slow, amassing 62 yards in the first three games combined. Not good as you drafted him as your starter. Since then, he’s racked up five receptions in each game and a good matchup against Cincinnati this week should bode well for the continued resurgence.
Duds
Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams. Goff has played a typical Goff-like season thus far — he hits, he misses. Fantasy wise, he’s had three weeks over 20+ points and has likely helped lead your team to victory. The other three weeks? Under 15 points and giving you that big, fat L. The Rams take on Chicago on Monday Night. Bench him if you’ve got someone else.
Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams. In doubling down on Philly and Rams predictions this week, Kupp has only scored double-digit fantasy points in two of six games this year. In the offensive hierarchy under coach Sean Payton, he’s third at best, behind Robert Woods, running Darrell Henderson Jr. and maybe even Tyler Higbee at tight end. And like Goff, it’s a horrendous matchup against a very good Chicago defense.
Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys. Even as Dak Prescott threw for 4,500 yards per game (again, sarcasm) before having a season-ending injury, Gallup only produced double-digit fantasy points once this year. Andy Dalton is now in at QB and they looked like a train wreck against Arizona on Monday night. If you don’t have better options than Gallup, my condolences to you.
Le’Veon Bell, RB, Kansas City Chiefs. Oh, so you thought Kansas City would sign the veteran and even be the number one guy in the backfield over rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire? That’s cute. Bell was on the decline in 2017. Then he held out for a year, signed a contract with the Jets, got paid in plodding his way to 3.2 YPC last season, only to have problems with coach Adam Gase and get cut last week.
Andy Reid said Wednesday he’s not even sure Bell will be active this week as he picks up the offense. Could he be a decent FLEX play once he does play? Yeah. But not this week against Denver.
Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints. Cook has had one game all year where he didn’t get over two receptions. They’re playing a decent Carolina defense that’s held tight ends in check this season. Need I say more?