Rereading my columns, I’ve found that I have a mix of philosophical columns, political columns, fatherly columns, and life-lesson columns. It’s this last category that I often surprise myself with. These columns could easily be called “mistake columns” as they are life-lessons learned from times I fell flat on my face.
I’ve realized that learning from one’s mistakes is not a life skill that decreases as you get older. Sure, I have the wisdom that nigh on 40 years brings, but that also gives me new opportunities to epically fail. Each new aspect of home ownership, fatherhood, or adulthood gives me new opportunities to make a fool of myself. And, lucky you, I have a column that I – despite all logical reasons not to – use to tell you about it.
Recently, I learned that the downstairs toilet is not part of a giant cosmic conspiracy against my self-confidence.
At least, I don’t think so.
Part of the allure of conspiracy theories is that they can’t 100% be disproven. Even when they are disproven, that part of your brain that’s still basically a caveman says, “That’s exactly what someone would say if it WERE true.” I fell down the rabbit hole of a podcast called “Wind of Change” recently, and I can tell you, a good conspiracy theory can consume your thoughts and energy. That podcast had me going through the podcaster’s theories and checking sources, diving into Google like Indiana Jones into a tomb. When the podcast ended, I was a little embarrassed at how much time I spent researching the concept.
By the way, I highly recommend the podcast.
Recently, I found myself staring at another hole, and it consumed me for far too long.
A little background. Sometimes, I get this vague feeling of dread that I can’t shake for a couple of days. When I lived in Lancaster, the charter school I worked for did something evil and awful every day, so that feeling got confirmed constantly. At my current job, that feeling usually passes without incident, but I’m battling confirmation bias and conditioning to see that it’s just a vague feeling that may indicate a chemical imbalance or something and not actually cosmic foreshadowing.
My most-recent dreadfest had a moment that made me wonder if the universe wasn’t out to get me after all.
I spent a dread-filled Friday at school with nothing horrible happening. By all accounts, it was a good day. Timmy wanted to do a marathon of “Doctor Who” episodes on Saturday, so we set up trays and made breakfast and settled in to see the 13th Doctor sonic her way through her adventures. But that uninterrupted nerdfest was not to be. We noticed that the downstairs toilet was not flushing properly.
We’ve replaced both the toilets in the house with super-flusher models, so I don’t often have to plunge a clogged-up toilet. However, there’s usually once or twice a year where we get a really good plug and I have some work to do. No worries. Put “Doctor Who” on pause, grab the plunger, and a few good plunges, and I should be good to go.
Ten minutes later, I wasn’t getting anywhere!
You can imagine my frustration. I was fighting with a toilet with only one cup of coffee in me and “Doctor Who” waiting on the television. My plunging became more desperate. I tried battling at various angles. I tried a direct-on, over-the-bowl approach. I tried a sneak-attack from-the-side approach. Then, I decided I needed to get more force. Planting my feet, I took a step to the side of the bowl and gave it a good plunge. Water squirted up under the plunger, which had failed to get a hard seal, and splattered against the wall. Resetting, I tried again, this time getting a different seal against the toilet and shoving with all my might.
Somehow, the plunger shot the water with equal force off to the side. It drenched me head to toe. My eyes and mouth were open!
Dripping and blinking in surprise, I stared at the water on the floor of the bathroom, now quite a puddle, and my primal animal brain took over. Letting out a roar that would have made my Celt ancestors proud, I dove at the toilet like I was about to shove a broadsword into it. Somehow, in my rage and increased plunging, I managed to get the seal I needed and with a GLUB, the toilet was unplugged.
After a shower where I tried to use shampoo to burn the stuff out of my eyes, I returned to the downstairs bathroom to see that Joy had successfully cleaned and disinfected it. Yet, I stared at the toilet, like it was some sort of maniacal villain, allowing that vague sense of dread to settle on its porcelain form.
On this side of it, I can laugh about it, but I wonder how long it’ll take me to realize that the vague feeling of dread is not connected to some sort of cosmic – or ceramic – foreshadowing. There was no grand universal conspiracy setting out to ruin my Saturday. The plugged toilet was just a plugged toilet. Inanimate. Ignored while it works perfectly. Unassuming in its small bathroom in the corner of our basement.
But for a brief moment, that thing was my enemy. The LA Lakers to my Boston Celtics. The frost giant to my Thor. The Bugs Bunny to my Elmer Fudd.
It was a costly battle. But I won.
