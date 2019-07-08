GARY E. BONSALL
GRAMPIAN — Gary E. Bonsall, 74, of Grampian, died on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home.
Born on July 29, 1944 in Grampian, he was the son of the late Oscar and Etoil (Russell) Bonsall.
He was of the Christian Faith.
He was a Tool & Die Maker at Star Iron in Big Run, PA and was a 1962 graduate of the Curwensville High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: one sister, Joann Rancik; and one brother, James Bonsall.
He is survived by two daughters, Aron Bonsall and Holly Bonsall both of Mountain Top.
At Gary’s request there will be no viewing or service. Burial will be at the Friends Cemetery in Grampian.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremations Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
