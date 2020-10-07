I’ve had the privilege of attending a couple of new-equipment dedications at Brockway Volunteer Hose Company since I moved back to the area, and this latest one got me thinking.
The fire department added a new ATV to its equipment roster. The department spent time trying to look at its current needs as well as anticipate problems in the future. An ATV helps them with potential brush fires as well as rescuing people in areas where other vehicles can’t reach them. But they also had to make sure that the equipment had a certain utility – that it could be used for more than just emergencies. The thought and planning and research that went into that was enormous.
That made me realize that we, as a population protected by volunteer fire departments, probably don’t give our firefighters enough credit for everything they do.
As part of Fire Prevention Week, the fire department encourages us to think about our fire safety plans and check our homes to make sure they are as fire safe as we can make them. But no where is 100% safe. When the fire whistles go off, the rest of us hear them but don’t have to do anything about it. We know the fire department will be out there doing what they do best.
For free, no less.
The fire chiefs I know have one failing that I can see. They all think that I’d be a good member of their ranks. Boy, I really have them fooled! But I believe that seeing the best in someone is what makes them good at their jobs. They have to be as optimistic, looking at any fire situation and figuring out the best way to do whatever they can to stop it, but also looking at a person and thinking, “They can help us.” While I have my reasons why I can’t join up – some selfish, some legitimate – that doesn’t mean there’s nothing I can do. I try to include the fire department report in all my borough council stories because I am genuinely thankful for what they do for the community every day. The fund drive is coming, and I will be sending money their way. It’s pretty much the least I can do.
And a donation is desperately needed. All that thought and planning that goes into figuring out what is needed for daily needs and anticipated disasters down the road is also being used to figure out just how long existing equipment can last. Many of the fire trucks and equipment you see on the road right now are aging. Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich was talking about a piece in Brockway that’s over 20 years old. For some things, that’s nothing. It’s basically a baby piece of equipment. But for others, that’s borrowed time. Fortunately, if there’s one thing that seems consistent in the fire chiefs I’ve known, it’s that they’re resourceful. And they’re part of a wider community of fire departments that share what they have. Brockway’s ATV might be fighting a brush fire in Sandy Township one day, but something from Sandy Township will be in Brockway later.
So, while we’re checking smoke alarm batteries (which you absolutely should do this week!), thinking out a fire emergency plan for your family, and checking to make sure your outlets aren’t overloaded, take a moment to think about the people in your fire hall. If you’re able, if you have the time and are good in a crisis, join them. If you can’t, find out how you can donate.
Even if it’s a just little, all of us together can make that amount bigger. And our fire departments can make a little money do a lot of things.
q q q