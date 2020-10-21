(Let me say this up front. This is a musing from this singular columnist and should not, in any way, be read as an endorsement of a candidate by this newspaper.)
I was pondering something this election season. What I want, more than anything else, is a person who leads not his base, not his party, but his people.
Take, for example, Cris Dush, who is running for the state Senate this year. I had formed an opinion of him based on observing him at a few political events. It wasn’t a good one, I’ll admit. But my dad, who has this strange ability to change his opinion of people, has told me that I may not have been wrong about Dush in the past, but am wrong about him now.
Maybe the ability to see people in the now and not lock them in your past assessments is something you gain with age. As I approach 40, I don’t know. I’ve become far more likely to create a file about someone in my head, set it to “No Overwrite,” and stay that way. Dad, well, he can allow new information to alter that file.
Anyway, Dad said that he had the opportunity to talk to Rep. Dush one-on-one due to a thing Dad was doing for Reynoldsville. Dad has been trying to help Reynoldsville embrace the 21st Century, and he had this moment with Dush and just Dush. No rally. No politics. Just Dush and the needs of a community.
And Dad was impressed.
Dush could have ignored Reynoldsville as a small piece of his (let’s admit it) future senate district, but he didn’t. He listened. He made my dad, who isn’t a terrible judge of character, think that Dush would represent everyone in his district, even Reynoldsville.
And that made me think, what do I really want from a political leader?
Democrat or Republican, does that matter in state-level politics? President Trump has already said that he will lead his base. While he lost the popular vote – and will do so again, while winning the Electoral College again this November – President Trump has made it clear that he will not lead the majority, but his base. The rest of us don’t matter. The future doesn’t matter. But in state-level politics, I think there’s still hope.
Let’s admit it, Democrats in our area who run against Republicans know they won’t win. They know they can’t win. But I like to think that they run to show Dush and others that there are people who disagree with the usual party line. They run to bring ideas and issues to the forefront, shouting above the echo chamber politicians usually live in.
(Either that, or they’re delusional. But I choose to believe the optimistic point of view since I’m depressed enough looking at the path we’ve chosen as a country.)
And I think people like Dush listen. If he’s willing to see one community as a community of needs, of people who are his people, then I think he may not be the man I thought he was. That’s a good thing.
2020. One of the worst years in America since 1929. Maybe what we need to do this year is allow people to show us that they’ve grown beyond party politics. Not on a national level, but on the state level. Maybe we can’t fix national politics – and throwing your vote away on a third-party candidate has become such a joke that I refuse to believe anyone with a Jorgensen flag isn’t just a troll – but we can take control of local and state politics.
What I want, Mr. Dush and other Republicans who are going to win the elections coming up, is someone who can look at the community and see people, not politics. We need something from you – an intelligent COVID-19 response, better-paying jobs, a solid response to the opioid crisis, improved infrastructure, reliable and fast internet, training for people who have lost jobs, a plan for when coal ceases to be a viable industry, environmental policies that ensure a safe world for our children, and hope. We can’t get that from Washington, but we can get that from you.
If you aren’t up to that challenge, then do us all a favor and drop out. We need leaders who look at the future instead of clinging to the past like a security blanket that they’re too afraid to let go of.
Why am I bothering to say all this? My dad came away from a conversation with Rep. Dush that gave him hope. And I desperately want to learn to change my mind about people and the future.
I want hope.
q q q