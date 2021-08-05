Thursday was the last day for Clark & Corcino’s Fair Food Review. After much debate, Progress staff writer Jeff Corcino and I decided to sample Denny and Pearl’s, a stand that has been at the fair for more than 35 years.
Denny and Pearl’s is owned by Denny and Pearl Briggs of Nescopeck, who started and still work at the stand. Their daughter, June Krolikowski, also works at the stand and owns Polock’s Bar-B-Q & Pizza in Nescopeck with her son Michael.
Denny and Pearl’s sells Stromboli’s and pizza as well as drinks and is renowned for making their food — including their dough and sauce — fresh daily. They travel to different fairs around western Pennsylvania and have been coming to Clearfield for more than 55 years. They’ve been at the same spot in the fairground every year and are still using their original recipe. Pearl Briggs credits the stand’s overall consistency for their continued success.
“We see people that were 12 years old when they first started coming, and now they’re married and are bringing their own 12-year-old kids. They come year after year and it’s wonderful. It’s like seeing your family after all these years.” says Briggs.
Jeff tried a slice of pepperoni pizza and thoroughly enjoyed it. A slice of pepperoni pizza is $4, which is a dollar more than a slice of cheese pizza at $3, but the amount of pepperoni provided makes it worth the money for pepperoni lovers.
I tried the original stromboli which contains pepperoni, ham, and cheese along with a cup of their homemade sauce. I thought Denny and Pearl’s original stromboli was incredible and when paired with their sauce, it ranks as one of the best strombolis I’ve ever had. At $7, it was very reasonably priced and well worth the money.
It is easy to see why people wait in long lines to get their pizza and stromboli.
To top off our lunch at Denny and Pearl’s, Jeff and I headed to Plain N’ Fancy — a stand that has been at the fair for over 55 years.
Owned by Jamie Brodeur and Lori Giesh of Schuylkill Haven, Plain N’ Fancy is a donut stand that offers a variety of different donuts. Jamie has worked at the stand for five years and took over the business after longtime owner Jim McKeone passed away. Although the pair are not the original owners, they have continued to follow tradition, using the original recipes while baking the donuts fresh daily with no added preservatives.
Jeff and I brought two dozen donuts back to The Progress office to share with the staff. There were a wide array of flavors ranging from peanut butter filled to glazed and everybody loved them. We all felt they were a great sweet treat and noted how fresh they tasted. The donuts also have a generous amount of filling and toppings.
At an affordable $12 per dozen, Plain N’ Fancy is a great option for fairgoers looking for something sweet without busting the bank.
Jeff Corcino is a staff writer at The Progress. Eli Clark is a senior journalism major at Clarion University serving a summer internship at The Progress.