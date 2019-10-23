The old saying goes, “Defense wins championships.” But in the fantasy world? Ehh, not so much. When it comes to fantasy football, defenses and kickers are two positions that don’t get much credit. I don’t even include them in my studs and duds. A lot of fantasy experts say you should take a defense late in your draft, while many of you will “stream” a defense each week — picking up the best available defense in your free agent pool for each game.
But this year, we seem to have an anomaly — the New England Patriots. The Patriots have outscored their opponents 223-48 on the season, which is the most lopsided differential (175 points for those lazy to do the math) since the 1920 Buffalo All-Americans outscored its opponents by 218 points through seven games. So what we’re witnessing here is history.
Defensively, they have absolutely decimated opposing offenses, highlighted by making Jets QB Sam Darnold look like he didn’t belong on a football field in Monday night’s 33-0 beatdown, going 11-of-32 for 86 yards and 4 interceptions, along with a lost fumble. You remember when I said about Baker Mayfield’s -2 point performance a couple of weeks ago? Darnold scored -7 points. I actually lost a game in one of my leagues because of that. I have come to the conclusion that I cannot have nice things. But I digress ...
In standard scoring leagues, the Patriots have scored 175.6 points on the year. This ranks them at number 7 overall. That’s absurd. The only people more valuable that the Patriots defense currently are Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey.
That means there is only ONE non-quarterback that has scored more points than the New England Patriots defense this season. Odds are if you have them, you’re doing quite well.
Pro Football Focus put out a stat that I thought was purely insane — the Patriots defense over just 7 games would’ve ranked second among defenses in 2018 over the course of the entire 16 game season. My goodness.
So a defense is pumping out numbers that is worthy of a first round fantasy draft pick.
Where was the defense actually drafted? Yahoo! Sports shows the Patriots were drafted on average in the 12th round of your draft — behind SIX other defenses (Bears, Rams, Jaguars, Vikings, Ravens and Chargers). In our draft that has 14 teams, New England was the beginning of the 12th, pick number 157 overall. Here are people that went before the Patriots in our league: Jalen Richard, Keke Coutee, Justice Hill, Jordan Reed, Kalen Ballage and Anthony Miller. Solid production right there (that’s sarcasm, folks).
I will say this — the quality of opponents New England has faces has been far from good. Steelers, Dolphins, Jets (twice), Bills, Redskins and Giants have been the victims so far this season. Tougher matchups will go against the Pats from here on out, including the Chiefs, Texans, Ravens and Cowboys. It’ll be interesting to see if this historic pace can be sustained.
I went 4-6 last week as I’m slowly sinking into the depths of despair with a 28-32 record. Onto this week’s picks ...
Studs
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, New Orleans Saints. What a great story it’s been to see Bridgewater come back from a catastrophic knee injury in Minnesota to lead the Saints while Drew Brees has been out. It’ll probably be the last start for the foreseeable future as Brees is expected back after the team’s bye in two weeks. But for Sunday, they’ll face a Cardinals team that’s let up plenty of fantasy points.
Kenny Stills, WR, Houston Texans. Stills was a priority pickup this week for many needing WR help. When Will Fuller V went down with yet another hamstring injury, Stills took his place and hauled in four receptions for 105 yards. He’s always been a big play guy and I wouldn’t be surprised if he get one against a struggling Raiders squad this week.
A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans. The Ole Miss rookie receiver that got hype coming into this season was DK Metcalf, but Brown might end up being the better wideout of the duo. Last week with Ryan Tannehill under center, Brown hauled in 6 receptions and 64 yards. If you need a receiver because your starter is on a bye, Brown could put up even bigger numbers against a Tampa Bay team that hasn’t stopped wideouts all that well this season.
Mark Walton, RB, Miami Dolphins. Here’s my deep sleeper of the week. Walton looked good in his first game as featured back for the hapless Dolphins last week with 14 carries for 66 yards against a stout Bills defense. I could see Walton making some big chunk runs against Pittsburgh Monday night or scoring in “garbage time” late in the contest.
Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings. Rudolph’s fantasy stock has hit rock bottom this season in the Viking offense. But with Adam Thielen out against the Redskins tonight, look for Kirk Cousins to target Rudolph in the red zone more often.
Duds
Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles. Wentz struggled against the Cowboys on Sunday night, garnering just 6 fantasy points. Look for more of the same this week against the Bills.
Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams. Cooks is owned in 97 percent of Yahoo! leagues but he hasn’t produced WR1 numbers over the past couple of years. The Rams play a winless Bengals team this week that, if they get up big, figure to take the air out of the ball and the passing game should suffer.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns. The Browns are playing the Patriots this week. That is all.
Derrick Henry, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tampa D hasn’t been great in giving up points this year, but they sure have stopped RBs, holding Christian McCaffrey to average numbers in two games this year. Look for that trend to continue as they’ll force Tannehill to make plays through the air.
Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles. There have only been two games all season where Ertz — one of fantasy’s dominant TEs last year — has scored double-digit points. As I mentioned before, they’ll play a pesky Buffalo defense and I think that single-digit point total trend will continue.