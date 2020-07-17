Full disclosure: I work for a public school. However, I used to work for a brick-and-mortar charter school. What I saw there undoubtedly clouds my thinking on the subject. But with COVID-19 pushing a lot of parents toward cyber charter schools, I felt like I should weigh in on the subject.
We’ve all seen the ads for cyber charter schools, telling us that it’s 100% free. Well, that’s true from a certain point of view, but you know that when people say “free” with schooling, college, medicine, and so-on, they mean “tax-payer funded.” “Free” in this context means “no additional fee from you.” But where does that money come from?
Your local school district has to pay money per-student to the cyber charters, or charters in general. We have to be careful, however, because that money coming from your school goes to an institution that does not have all the overhead your public school does. It takes resources away from your local school, which may result in program cuts and larger class sizes. This will matter if you decide cyber school isn’t right for your child and try to bring them back.
The next thing that folks should keep in mind is that all schools could be called “struggling” or “failing” from a certain point of view. The test scores we use and school performance profiles are imperfect. The reason is that the tests don’t actually test schools, they test children. And everyone who has a child knows that kids have good days and bad days, and since public schools can’t force out kids who are bad test-takers or are three-grades behind on reading, the tests can look pretty bad. That’s true for cyber charters as well. That being said, many cybers say that you’ll get a better education than traditional schools. I Googled the accuracy on that. When you get past the ads, you get some interesting research. The Brookings Institute, considered one of the top think tanks in America and quoted by both liberals and conservatives, ran a story in 2019 that broke down the numbers. According to the article, which was my sixth hit on Google, cyber charter schools have “dismal learning outcomes and its growing concentration of use among the most disadvantaged districts across the state.” The “dismal outcomes” could be said for any school, depending on your metric. On The Conversation, a study on cyber charters ended with, “In their report they noted that improved academic outcomes for a student in a cyber charter school was ‘the exception rather than the rule.’” This is an important point because people think they can get their kid a better education if they put them in cyber charter or charter schools. Statistically, you’re probably not going to have an improvement. You need to find other reasons to choose cyber charter over public schools than just learning outcomes. It needs to be a multi-faceted decision.
Finally, you should know your child. Many school districts have their own cyber programs – and I highly recommend you check into them! As a teacher of record for one, I can tell you that the biggest indicator for a child’s success in cyber school is the child’s work ethic. It seems to me that you need more drive to do cyber schools when you don’t have peer pressure, teacher reminders, calls home, and so-on. We have had students excel in cyber school where I work, but those kids would have excelled in any school setting. Many of our top students do a blended approach – add in cyber classes they don’t have room for in their schedules. Those kids are highly motivated. Know your child’s motivation levels and determined if they need the extra prompting and human interaction.
This is a good time to add that if your child is a super-genius, they may do extremely well at cyber charter schools. The at-your-own-pace idea is tempting and may work best for your child. But they may miss out on the socialization that will keep them from becoming a James Bond villain in the future. But as I always say, if my child becomes a James Bond villain, I don’t see any James Bonds in the world, so I figure he’ll do pretty well.
Back to the topic. I have a jaded viewpoint, which is why I’m writing about it, and why I should not be the only voice you listen to. I worked in a charter school for six years, and I saw how the majority of the money got sent to the pockets of some already-rich people and not into materials for the kids. Our CEO had a taxpayer-and-charity-funded ranch with horses; I had human waste running down my classroom wall. Your results may vary. It’s not like the founder of PA Cyber Charter was imprisoned for fraud or anything, right?
Schools do need to evolve and change, which I have written about before, but we need to be aware of what choices we are making, especially in the panic-fueled world of COVID-19. If anyone chooses cyber schools for the 2020-2021 school year, I hope they don’t do so based on an advertisement. I hope the decision is based detailed research, input from both the cyber school administration and the local school district, and finally, honest discussions with the child going there.