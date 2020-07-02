The Fourth of July holiday is looming.
That means there will be fireworks — lots of fireworks.
Some of those fireworks displays will be safe, legal and fun. Unfortunately, many more will be dangerous, illegal and contentious.
The latter situation can — and almost certainly will — lead to police calls, serious injuries and neighborhood arguments.
What makes that so sad is that nearly all of those issues could be avoided if folks simply used some common sense and courtesy.
Largely illegal: The first thing to remember is that fireworks are largely illegal in neighborhoods.
Under a 2017 state law, fireworks are barred within 150 feet of any occupied structure. In densely populated municipalities, such as York City, that renders fireworks ostensibly prohibited in any area.
Your next-door neighbors often won’t share your love of the noise that comes with fireworks, especially late at night.
Dangerous: The second thing to remember is that fireworks can be very dangerous, especially in the wrong hands.
That 2017 law permitted Pennsylvanians to purchase and use fireworks that could contain up to 50 milligrams of explosive materials, with some restrictions. The wisdom of that law now seems dubious, at best. A 50-milligram firecracker is a very treacherous thing, especially for inexperienced users and those who have enjoyed a couple adult beverages.
In 2018, there were five nonprofessional fireworks-related deaths and an estimated 9,100 patients were treated for fireworks injuries in hospital emergency rooms nationwide, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported.
Fireworks also start more than 18,500 fires per year and cause an average of $43 million in direct property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Those are some scary numbers.
Police have better things to do: Finally, we must realize that our police officers have much more important things do, rather than issue warnings for illegal fireworks or settling disputes between neighbors.
During the pandemic, bored folks are apparently firing off fireworks because there’s little else to do, and they care little about the pesky legalities of their actions.
As result, a lot of police time, that could be spent on more serious issues, is being wasted on fireworks disputes.
So, as the Fourth of July approaches, do yourself and your neighbors three big favors — know and obey the law, use some common sense and display a little human courtesy.
That will be three huge steps in solving our fireworks problems.
— The York Dispatch