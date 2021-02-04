I know, I know, I’m not yet 40, but there have been many subtle signs that time has continued to march on and on in its endless progression to the future. Recently, Joy and I shared a moment that confirmed that we are, indeed, getting old.
We were in Lowe’s, buying some additional pieces for a project we have going on in our basement. While we shopped, the music was shockingly good. I mean, perfect for our shopping needs. If I had created a playlist for this shopping trip, I would have chosen the music Lowe’s had over its system.
Joy and I hummed along, and when one ’90s gem came on, I exclaimed, “Oh! I forgot about this song!” The music made our shopping trip far more pleasant than it had any right to be. As we walked out of the store and into the parking lot, Joy said, “The music was amazing! Does that mean we’re old?”
I think it does.
To put it into perspective, the music we were listening to came out sometime around 1994. That’s 27 years ago! I remember listening to a couple of those songs on a cassette tape, not even a CD. As a child, I wandered the aisles of K-Mart (may it rest in peace) with my mom and dad singing or humming along to the Boomer Music they piped in. The music they were listening to was at least 25 years old at that point, bringing back pleasant memories of their childhood or teen years, no doubt. Just like the Lowe’s playlist did for us the other night.
The music on commercials and in stores has gradually shifted away from Boomer-centric to Generation X-centric to Millennial-centric over the past few years. As an old Millennial (called a Xennial, technically), I’ve had a longer time of enjoying that music than I bet Generation Xers did. I’m thankful, even if my generation has a lot of catching up to do in terms of buying power. According to a report in The Washington Post, when the median age of Boomers hit 35 in 1990, they controlled 21% of the nation’s wealth. Gen X hit that median age in 2008, and their wealth was at 9%. I’m ahead of that median age, but when the median age of Millennials hits 35 in 2023, we’re on track to control 3.2% of the nation’s wealth.
That fact doesn’t matter, though. The world is shifting its attention to us, trying to get us to spend our income like they lured in our parents. We’re becoming the present. Which means, I’m sorry to say, we’re getting old.
No, I’m not going to say that today’s music is terrible compared to the music of my generation. I know full well that something in your brain dies when you turn 30 and you latch on to the music you grew up listening to. But I am saying that I never expected to reach a point where I went shopping and the music made me nostalgic. When I was a kid, the most I had to worry about was schoolwork and fighting with my sister. I used to spend summer evenings in a tree behind the house reading a book. Life was carefree, and I was so young back then, dreaming of the day I’d be an adult and on my own, imaging a fun life with disposable income and endless possibilities.
At one point while shopping, a song triggered an image of the black Sony tape-and-CD player I bought back when I was a kid, saving up money from mowing lawns. I remember that thing as fondly as Dad remembers his old radio. And that image came not while I was looking for something exotic or fun, but while I was trying to decide what version of nickel looks best for a toilet-paper holder.
That’s not what Andy in 1994 expected that he would be doing in 27 years.
q q q