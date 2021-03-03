I try to avoid writing columns that reference memes, but the “We’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty” meme finally caught up to me.
I have dodged that particular robocall scam for years. I am aware of it, and people talk about how it annoys them to get that call, but I have somehow not been impacted by it.
Until recently.
We had a virtual snow day, and I worked in my downstairs office, and the house phone kept ringing as I tried to teach my online classes. Finally, I answered it.
“Hello!” said the friendly robot voice on the other end. “We’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty.”
The annoying, byzantine button system to yell at a real person thwarted me, so I went back to teach my next class. A couple of hours later, the house phone rang again.
“Hello! We’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty.”
Later that evening, we settled down to watch a little basketball, and the house phone rang again.
“Hello! We’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty.”
Yeah, I’m pretty annoyed at this point. So at 9 p.m., when the phone rings again, I snap, “What?”
“Oh!” said a real person. “I’m sorry. I’m from [real charity redacted].”
“Not after 9 p.m., you’re not!” I said as I hung up.
I genuinely feel badly for that poor charity. I mean, I was expecting them to reach me about my car’s extended warranty, and they were trying to help [actual real need redacted].
We have given to that charity in the past. Over recent years, we’ve started giving to more local organizations. I mean, around here, if you want to give to a children’s hospital, you have to expand “local” to include, Pittsburgh, but that’s as far as we go.
That’s what I tell the National Chiefs of Police Association when they call three times a month. (They got an F on the Charity Watch website, by the way, and are permanently banned from calling people in Minnesota.)
It’s also what I tell the various national or state organizations who call. Many of which also get an F on Charity Watch, not that it matters. I’d rather send a check to my local fire department than to a national or state organization.
(Aside: if you haven’t sent a check to your local fire department, it might be time to do so before you give to a national or state organization.)
But the extended warranty thing. I’m always amazed at obvious scams when they call. For example, the other day I got a call from Visa-Mastercard.
“You realize that Visa and Mastercard are two different companies, right?” I asked, expecting it to be a robocall.
“Um, not really, I think, well, wouldn’t you like to decrease your debt?” the real person stumbled.
“Not with you!” I hung up.
There are also those scams where people call older people and claim to be a grandchild in need of money for bail, but the authorities only take gift cards – I assume because they forgot their wife’s birthday and need something quick. I told my grandpa, who probably wouldn’t fall for this anyway, that if I ever call him asking for bail money to tell me that I should have thought of that before getting arrested.
Using fear, ignorance, or repetition to scam people out of their money is a form of lazy evil that bothers me. If I had a choice, I prefer hardworking evil. I mean, evil that earned the money. Just lazily letting a computer dial a number to try to get me to give them money isn’t cool, especially since those who are willing to do this are either desperate themselves or horrible human beings who deserve to step on a Lego in the middle of the night.
And it also makes it so we’re less nice to the people who are calling us for legitimate reasons.
Like the poor woman from [another legitimate charity redacted].
I answered the phone at a reasonable hour and said one of my usual gruff greetings like, “Speak!” “What?” “What can you scam for me today?” or “It’s done, but it’s bloody.” (That last one I got from a student.)
“Hi! I’m from [I said it was redacted earlier].”
“We just gave to you guys,” I said. “Is there another reason you’re calling?”
“Ummmmm…no?”
She then hung up, confusion and embarrassment abundantly clear.
I blame the people trying to reach me about my car’s extended warranty for that poor lady’s embarrassment.
