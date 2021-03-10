It’s been a year since COVID-19 first shut down Pennsylvania. I’ll admit, it feels like longer. The initial days of the pandemic seemed to drag on for years, but time creeped at its petty pace from day to day as it usually does.
As I do with any situation, I tried to learn something from this experience. Hopefully, no one will have to experience a global pandemic shutdown like this for another 100 years, so I thought I should organize my mask-based lessons from this year into a column.
First and foremost, I learned that even overweight asthmatics can breathe fine in a mask all day. I had little problems with breathing. I found that much of my initial breathing difficulty was actually more related to a vague feeling of claustrophobia. It was, it turned out, all in my head. I do my job just fine in a mask. In fact, I wonder if my students find covering up half of my face to be a visual improvement.
Speaking of masks, I had an epiphany. Before the pandemic, you brushed your teeth for other people. You didn’t want to knock them out with bad breath. Now, you brush your teeth for yourself. There are various foods that, when trapped in the mask, make me regret my lunch choices. And coffee breath in the mask is a fun experience. If there is a difficulty in breathing related to masks, for me, it’s usually after I order wings.
Masks also have the side benefit of hiding food that gets stuck in your teeth. I have gone home many a time, went into the bathroom, looked in the mirror and thought, “How long as THAT been there?” Fortunately, since the pandemic, no one notices. I’m not saying I want masks to stick around, but that is a plus in their column.
Masks have also helped me speak more clearly. I realized early on that if I wanted to be understood in class, I had better enunciate. I had a speech professor in college who mumbled terribly, but when we were mumbling during our speeches, she’d clearly yell, “Enunciate!” It was the clearest thing she said. Enunciating also makes you slow down when you’re talking. If you teach the same thing over and over again, you start to breeze through it. Having the mask on reminded me to speak deliberately and clearly. I hope I continue that trend even when masks are gone.
Masks also improved my eye acting. When you only have half a face to work with and you love sarcasm, you need to do a lot with your eyes. It’s also a good thing that, as a child, I practiced raising one eyebrow like Mr. Spock. It comes in handy now more than ever. I’m experimenting with left eyebrow for confusion and right eyebrow for intrigue. I have a pretty good scowl, so I don’t need to work on that too much.
Masks also mask some signs of aging. The hair in my goatee is gradually getting blonder, which is kind of indistinguishable from white, when you really get down to it. I see the change, but the mask keeps that under wraps. I know that when we get back to normal, the blonder beard thing may be less noticeable to others than it is to me, but there is some comfort in hiding away another reminder of time’s slow march.
Finally, I learned that asking people to take a collective effort to help themselves and each other is too much for some. An inconvenience like wearing a mask was almost insurmountable. Still more made mask wearing part of their political identity, as if arrogance and willful ignorance were traits we should admire. The anti-mask movement fell in with other conspiracy-theory movements that put personal incredulity and unchecked social media ahead of scientific literacy and common human decency.
That last lesson is one that I wish I hadn’t learned. While knowing what foods will create a noxious cloud within my mask is useful, knowing that so many people around me can’t be bothered to be scientifically literate or, at the very least, kind, is disheartening.
But here we are, one year on, and we’re so close to seeing the disease go from “pandemic” to “endemic,” meaning it’s always present but at a low or predictable rate among the population. Yes, we’ll be getting COVID shots like flu shots for a long time to come, but those will keep people out of the hospitals. And yet, as we’re getting so close, our own ignorance and caution fatigue is putting us at risk again.
But I can’t control what others refused to learn from this pandemic. I can only control what I’ve learned. And I learned that it’s important to keep chewing gum in my desk drawer in case that barbecue sauce decides to make a comeback.
