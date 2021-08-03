Did you ever notice that baseball doesn’t really care about someone’s feelings? Baseball cares more about objective truth.
Consider the fact that a pitch is either a ball or a strike –regardless if the pitcher feels otherwise. Consider a ball hit down the left field line –it’s either fair or foul –regardless if the batter feels otherwise. Consider a play at first base –the runner is either safe or out –regardless if the runner feels otherwise.
The entire game of baseball is built upon a philosophical principle which the ancient Greeks (Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, etc.) upheld. This principle is called The Principle of Non-contradiction (PNC).
The PNC goes like this: “it is impossible for something to be and not to be at the same time and in the same respect.” Don’t be alarmed by the wording –it’s rather simple. For example, the batter hit a ball down the left field line and the umpire called it foul. The PNC indicates that it’s impossible for the ball hit down the left field line to be both a fair ball and a foul ball.
Aristotle said that the PNC is self-evident (and baseball couldn’t agree more). The ball hit down the line is either fair or foul. The pitch thrown is either a ball or a strike. The runner is either safe or out. Now, are plays in baseball sometimes so close that it’s difficult for umpires to make the right call? Of course. But the PNC remains –the ball is either fair or foul and cannot be both.
Think about the chaos which ensues when a group of neighborhood boys are playing baseball in the backyard and the offensive team thinks the ball is fair while the defensive team is shouting that it was clearly foul (that was the Daghir twins back in the late 1990s and early 2000s). Whoever shouts the loudest gets the call, right? Whoever is physically stronger gets the call, right? Mind you, this funny scenario describes much of human history.
The baseball game simply cannot continue until the Principle of Non-contradiction is upheld. Reality tells us that the ball has to be either fair or foul. This is why Major League Baseball has always allowed for umpires to meet and discuss a previous, difficult call (they meet to discuss reality as it is not as the loud fans think it to be). This is also why Major League Baseball introduced instant replay with advanced technology back in September of 2008 (because the ball is either fair or foul, there is objective truth to be known).
Now, how does The Principle of Non-contradiction relate to faith?
Remember the doubting Thomas story after the Resurrection? Thomas said, “Unless I see the nail marks in his hands and put my finger where the nails were, and put my hand into his side, I will not believe.” Jesus then saw Thomas and said, “Put your finger here; see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Stop doubting and believe.”
Thomas then exclaimed, “My Lord and my God!” (John 20:28)
Remember, the ball is either fair or foul. The pitch is either a strike or a ball. The runner is either safe or out. In other words, Jesus Christ either did or did not rise from the dead. Jesus Christ either is or is not God. Thomas is either right or wrong about Jesus. This is precisely why Catholicism holds philosophy so dear to her heart. Philosophy helps to accept reality as it is, to not let feelings and emotions get in the way, and to clearly articulate the truth –even if we feel otherwise.
