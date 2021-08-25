As I write this, I’m a day away from going back to school.
As any teacher will tell you, the start of a new school year has a mix of nervousness and excitement. One cool part of my job is that the school year is self-contained. If things don’t go well for you, fix it the next year. You also get to meet new people that next year, and that mix of personalities will make each class unique.
I am far more prepared than I think I have been since I started my current job. Last year’s oddness allowed me to try out more new ideas than normal, and I have a huge list of ideas that didn’t work and know to avoid this year. I spent much of my summer planning and researching, hoping to hit the new school year with renewed vigor and stronger instruction.
As a teacher, I’m ready to go. But as a father, I’m nervous. The Delta variant sickens small children, which was something that COVID Prime largely did not. And as of the time of this writing, we neither have a vaccine for children nor a timetable for when it will be offered.
Sure, the makers of the vaccines are taking their time with giving it to children. As they should. But we could step up our own efforts to protect our kids during the days of Delta. Mask mandates should be in schools until most of the students who can be vaccinated are. Parents making their children wear masks at school even if the school isn’t mandating it is another thing we can do. And as eligible people to be vaccinated – and get boosters if necessary – we should all do it.
For the children.
The thing you’re hearing about myocarditis, or heart inflammation in young men? If you read five paragraphs down in the first hit that comes up on Google, you find that it is extremely rare and usually goes away on its own. The fear of infertility? That was debunked ages ago – especially since vaccines cycle out of your system after so many days, but the body’s immune response stays. No one has grown extra heads or had free in-brain wifi. You can stop worrying about Bill Gates because he genuinely doesn’t care what you do. One hundred and seventy million Americans have gotten the vaccine, and I haven’t heard of anyone waking up in the morning with 666 on their forehead. As far as any legitimate studies show, the vaccine is safe and effective.
If I’m wrong, prove it with evidence and not anecdotes. Maybe we teachers have failed America because there are way too many people who don’t understand basic science, rhetoric, or math. And some of them are in Congress! People are putting their Facebook “research” ahead of the common good.
This year, I’m not nervous about my school preparation. I’m worried about my son and about all the kids who are going back to school. I’m worried that we, the adults in their lives, will let them all down by not doing what needs to be done to end this pandemic.
