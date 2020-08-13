For almost 30 years, as living representatives of the farming community and the dairy industry in particular, my wife and I have been volunteers in setting up an ice cream stand in various venues around this area. Summer season has always busy especially the month of July with the Brockway’s Old Fashion 4th of July and the Jefferson County Fair – but not this year with the threat of the pandemic!
Things did change a little after the 1st of August when a Truck and Tractor Pull was scheduled at the fairgrounds, and a troop of Scouts accepted an invitation to serve ice cream and milkshakes as they had done for years in Brockway on July 4th. That meant we needed to reconnect the hot water heater from last fall and restock all the supplies for the upcoming event and it meant for us, a trip to Brookville almost every day during the first week of August.
On Thursday afternoon, as we pulled up to the stop sign on Third Avenue by the Post Office, I asked Evelyn if we were really in a hurry to race to Brookville, and when she said, “no” — I drove straight across Main Street and headed toward the Clay Plant Road for a scenic air-conditional cruise through the back country for a change. For the first block or two, looking past the trees along the street and the houses in the neighborhood, we could see the Brockwayville Depot Senior Center and the Industrial Park along the right side and the whole Brockway Area School District complex of buildings and fields on the left.
The grounds belonging to the Clay Plant lie ahead on the left but they are mostly hidden from sight by the more recent growth of trees on the property; but the railroad is right there on the right and the W-I Tower is there, a sad-sight by all means with some of the roof smashed along with most of the windows. The tower was built many years ago to house control of the rail traffic through town with men such as Frank Bianco tapping out communications on the telegraph usually by Morse code; and the men like my Uncle Miles who followed directions manually.
Miles Teller and his wife, my Aunt Maude, lived in various places around Brockway and she was especially active in the local women’s groups. Their two children grew up in Brockway, graduated from the local schools, and then moved away. Their son Craig Teller was the first Brockway boy to attend and graduate with a commission from West Point Military Academy. Uncle Miles was a very friendly fellow and known for having lost one arm in a railroad accident (nobody ever really talked about what had really happened).
As the manual labor of pulling levers, to switch tracks for trains as needed, became too difficult for an older, one-armed man, Uncle Miles applied for a transfer to Mt. Jewett where automatic electric switches had been installed. On one occasion, when we drove up there, we took an opportunity to drive out for a groundhog’s view of the original Kinzua Bridge from the bottom. Some years later, a tornado took out part of the bridge and, since then we have taken a bird’s eye view of the part that’s been rebuilt.
The part of Clay Plant Road past the W-I Tower was known to be a speedway for Drag Races since it was one of the newest-paved and a long, straight stretch with really good visibility either direction, and before all the new homes were built along there. It was even rumored that the local police tried their cars occasionally when no one was watching. Now it is all built up even to the top of the hill where Clay Plant Road connects with Game School Road.
After turning that corner, there is a pleasant drive through the woods with only a few residents and the rest is State Game Lands until you come to the historic marker for the site of the former Ross E. Leffler School of Conservation, which was known locally as “The Game School.” The school was begun in 1938, the very year when I was born. For many years, Brockway’s 6th grade classes spent a very enjoyable Friday at the training school.
But, through what was said to be some sort of political move, a new classroom complex was built in the urban Harrisburg area and our Game School was taken out of the woods. I have a special memory of that place and the people who worked there. First, was the big man in title and stature – Superintendent Don Miller who ran the place for awhile and brought his wife and two daughters to our church every Sunday; and second were Anna Adams and Nita Himes who were cooks at our school at noon and also in the Game School kitchen in the evening when classes were in session out there. More memorable for me, those two women prepared and served a wonderful wedding dinner for us and our family on our special day in 1969.
The next lap of our travel took us to the stop at “Blowtown” where I considered the option of turning right onto Route 949 which could take us toward Ridgway which wouldn’t serve our original purpose; or right, and then left to Heath Station and ultimately to Sigel. That would be the long way to Brookville. So, I turned left to downtown Munderf and on west on the Richardsville Road where I managed to resist the temptation to turn in at the Dixon Corners Country Store where just about anyone camping in that part of the world can shop and find just about anything they want or need.
Next along that road we came to warnings about a “Bridge Replacement.” I was informed later by a local resident that this job required one of the most complicated traffic light set-ups because there was a total of five roads/driveways/etc. involved and all had to be programmed to work safely together. However it worked, we made it across that branch of North Fork Creek utilizing the south half of the new bridge and soon we were in downtown Richardsville.
There to the left stands the Richardsville Baptist Church beside its graveyard. This church has a special meaning to me since my great-great-grandparents Peter and Mary Ann Rickard were early members of this congregation. They were important members of the community and were buried in Temple Cemetery. Their lives led to the large Work family from Polk Township and the Brockway area, a group that my family always acknowledged as relatives. As a matter of fact, the history of Richardsville Baptist Church was compiled and published in 2005 by my cousin Emma Work.
Further out the Richardsville Road can be seen large farm fields including those that once belonged to Merrill and Jeanne Haines. Jeanne can also be remembered as an active member of that area and also of Brockway since she served for many years as our high school librarian. I recall attending a picnic or two in their yard with others from our school district. The remaining miles brought many memories of people I’ve known, and eventually we arrived at our destination of Mike’s Super Market in Brookville.
After purchasing milk for the ice cream stand, we prepared to leave. Another vehicle pulled into the parking space right next to us on Evelyn’s side. I immediately recognized our almost long “no-see” niece from the far lower side of the county and had a pleasant catch-up time right there with us sitting and Rita standing beside – what a chance meeting. By then it was time to finish our mission and head for home to rest from all the travels.