One not so bad part about the pandemic was that I didn’t have to worry about what was in my teeth.
Between masks and interviews being conducted entirely over the phone, I was able to talk without even combing my hair. I could wear the same Iron Man T-shirt four days in a row, and no one would notice. My jeans were ripped and comfy – as great jeans often are – and people didn’t know.
And then, vaccinations happened and mask mandates lifted, and I found my interviews being more often in person. And without masks.
Oh, the nervousness!
Imagine a great interview. I’m in rare form, asking those great, hard-hitting questions that every reporter believes he or she can ask. We’re getting to the real heart of the matter. The meat of the story. This is it. Pulitzer material. I’ll get an award for sure. And…
“Is that broccoli in your teeth?”
Yes, I worry about that sort of thing. I check my teeth in the car mirror a couple of times before walking into interviews. While I’m aware that everyone has something stuck in their teeth every once and a while, there is a quirk of my teeth’s structure since I had braces that mean I know EXACTLY where things will get stuck, and there’s nothing I can do about it. And I worry about it. It looms large in my mind, like a piece of lettuce by my canines.
Flash forward to a recent interview. I got to the site early and took some pictures. As I went inside the location, I sneezed suddenly. This sometimes happens when I walk from a warm outside into an air-conditioned inside. The interviewee showed up, and I sat down to begin my interview. As I talked, I felt something.
A tickle.
In my nose.
It was like something was hanging out there, moving in and out while I breathed. Waving to the world like, “Look at me! I’m in his nose!”
There was nothing I could do. I tried to surreptitiously brush it with the back of my hand. I tried to reposition my phone so I could bump my nose and dislodge it. I inhaled sharply, hoping to snort it back into my nostril.
Yet the tickle remained.
I was so worried about my teeth. I checked them in the mirror. I made sure that I brushed them heartily before I left the house. My teeth were fine. My teeth were pristine.
But my nose!
The tickle in my nose – like a tell-tale heart beating in my head but no one else’s – plagued me. It made me lose my train of thought. I forgot a couple of questions I had planned for the interview. The interviewee never responded. He didn’t stare awkwardly. He didn’t laugh.
That only made it worse. What might have been only in my mind got larger and larger. My nose was twitching. My breathing became desperately nasal.
Playing back the recording to type up the story, I could actually tell the moment I felt the tickle in my nose. I heard it in my voice.
Back at my car, I looked in my mirror. Nothing was there.
Nothing!
Perhaps it never was there. Perhaps I imagined it the whole time. Perhaps it fell out as I walked out of the building and a nice breeze caught my face. Perhaps it launched from my nostril during the conversation and hurled itself into oblivion.
I will never know.
What I do know is that I miss masks. Things like this never happened with a mask on.
q q q