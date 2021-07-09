Since I moved back to the area, I’ve had the privilege to cover the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July.
Well, until last year.
This year, though, the Fourth was back! It had all the old favorites – face painting, funnel cake, magicians, music, parades – but it also had a pretty cool car show. The bouncy houses were awesome looking this year. Well, as a nerd, the Star Wars one really captured my attention, anyway. The smell of the Kaimanns Chicken Barbeque was exquisite as always. Sure, the Fourth activities were spread out over a couple of days, but it felt good to be running around Brockway taking pictures of the festivities.
I like the connections I’ve formed over the years. I don’t just get to take pictures and do interviews. I get to see people I know and talk about the Fourth. I run into students past and present. Some of the graduates give me an update on their lives, which is something I look forward to on the Fourth. Mayor Bill Hrinya told me once that one of his favorite parts of the Fourth is seeing people who only come back to town once a year. I’m already getting to the point that I eagerly await the Fourth, wondering who I’ll see again for a quick update.
When I lived in Lancaster, I never felt like I was part of a community. I do here. And talking to people, I get an insight into behind-the-scenes work that many may not see. I hear about how many pounds of chicken the Kaimanns cook, and the complexity of ordering enough chicken so some does not go to waste. I hear about how long the fire department spent making donuts, and how they work together to host the other fire departments who come in for the parade. I have kids who perform in the patriotic program ask me how they did – which they always do well. Any kid who is willing to get up on stage and read a story or sing the National Anthem is amazing. I take pictures while people talk, and I hear about years past where this happened or that happened. The Fourth in Brockway is a continual 55-year story, weaving in and out of people’s memories and overlapping with other events in their lives.
It isn’t easy to make something like that happen. The people working behind the scenes start preparing for the next Old Fashioned Fourth of July almost as soon as the last one ends. And when I read my coverage of the past few years, it occurred to me that there really isn’t a good way to point that out in a retrospective about the day. Often times, we hear about the behind-the-scenes of events in our community when there are disagreements, or when something goes wrong. Most of the time, though, the behind-the-scenes is undramatic. It’s a thankless, tireless job that tries to make everyone happy knowing full well that there is no way to do so. And then there are the many, many sponsors. Brockway is a small town, so there are only so many businesses to approach to raise funds. As one who has done fundraising for school projects, I know it must be difficult to keep dipping into the well to give money to every cause. Yet, somehow, the sponsors in the town mange to do so, even in tough times like the pandemic.
Next year, I hope to hear from every committee member to give us a behind-the-scenes look at what they do. Chairman Jeff Gankosky – thank him for the great weekend if you see him, by the way – has given me some of the stories, and I want to hear more. And if you know someone on that committee, ask what they’re up to and thank them for volunteering.
(Hey! Let’s do that for everyone who does something behind-the-scenes in our communities – not just for the Old Fashioned Fourth of July.)
A year from now, I look forward to getting up and running down to the parking lot beside Varischetti Field, trying to get to the front of the 10K before it takes off. I can’t wait to snag more funnel cake and snap pictures of people having fun. Because, from the first person to step across the start line in the Firecracker 10K to the last boom of the fireworks, I kept thinking that it felt good to have the Fourth back.
q q q