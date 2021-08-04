I’m almost 40, and I am routinely confronted with my own biases toward what I believe were the best of the best things ever. I’ve heard this referred to as “generational bias,” in which we believe that pop culture from our best years – like when I was, say, 100 pounds lighter and didn’t have a mortgage – are the peak of pop culture and everything afterwards is terrible.
(This is not to be confused with the more-common definition of generational bias, which is when people refuse to hire others because of agism – either because they’re “lazy millennials” or “old people.”)
This mental belief that the world was better when we were better is common. Every generation has it. When I’m in a nursing home one day, I’ll be listening to ’90s music while the “kids these days” don’t know what good music is.
I remember my teen years, actually. I try to keep them alive in my head so I can see what my students are going through. I remember feeling like I could do anything. I remember waking up in the morning without back aches or neck pain. I remember running up stairs two at a time without feeling like I’m going to have a heart attack. And I remember tuning to a radio station that played my music without it having to be a classic rock station.
Those feelings get mixed in with nostalgia and can easily become that grumpy old man syndrome that the world is getting worse every day, and we need to return to the good old days.
I was confronted with this recently with the movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
Before watching the new movie, Joy and I sat down with Tim and revisited the classic with Michael Jordan.
Yes, His Airness! A man who could fly unlike any other man before or since.
(Except for the possible exception of Christopher Reeve.)
The soundtrack was pure ’90s gold. The clips of Jordan’s amazing career were in the fuzzy, grainy quality I had grown up watching. I remembered some of those highlights, even though I don’t believe I had watched “Space Jam” in 20 years, and I know I haven’t re-watched the classic NBA Finals they recounted.
That was the Golden Age of Andy! Great basketball, three new “Star Trek” shows on television, “Jurassic Park,” and Dad took care of all the pesky adult things like mortgage, insurance, and existential dread.
So, feeling like a kid and humming “I Believe I Can Fly” without the baggage of knowing what kind of monster R. Kelly truly is, I watched Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny battle monsters on the basketball court, getting an unexpected boost from Bill Murray.
Then I resisted watching A New Legacy for weeks.
Tim wanted to. Desperately! When I was a kid and the lack of a Pittsburgh-based NBA team made me pick another team to root for, I picked Chicago. Why? Michael Jordan. Tim is in a similar bind, so he randomly picked a team that was on TV frequently and always in the highlight reels. What team?
The [expletive deleted] LA Lakers!
Why? LeBron James.
James and Jordan are both human highlight reels. They demand your attention when watching them play. As Spock would say, it is only logical.
Finally, after much cajoling, I gave in and watched “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
I loved it.
I laughed harder than I did in the first movie. I understood the commentary both for and against the modern streaming wars, where every company leverages its intellectual property to defeat the other. Those endless cameos? They were both taking advantage of and poking fun at the way that Disney can now drop an Avenger in anything and make a billion dollars. And why shouldn’t Warner Brothers? I loved that Bugs Bunny and LeBron James didn’t have the same chummy relationship that Bugs and Michael Jordan did. And Don Cheadle – a criminally underrated actor, in my opinion – stole the show.
All that manufactured idiotic controversy – like how a certain end of the political spectrum lost their collective minds when Lola Bunny was de-sexualized, telling you everything you need to know about how they view women and, well, anthropomorphized animals – didn’t enter into my decision to avoid it. The reviews – overwhelmingly negative – didn’t stop me either. I tend to disagree with reviewers anyway. I resisted watching it simply because of generational bias. Michael Jordan and his Space Jam were the best. Hands down.
And they still are. But I love the new Space Jam.
Just because there’s something new based on the franchises we loved when we were younger does not mean that the ones we love cease to exist. These new things act as jumping-on points for the next generation and give us as parents an opportunity to share something about our childhoods with our children while taking part in something potentially important to theirs.
Your Space Jam results may vary, but I learned something about myself this week thanks to LeBron James and Bugs Bunny.
Important note: ’90s music is STILL the best, and the music industry went downhill after that.
