We needed our annual week away to unplug. This year, there happened to be an added reason for a necessary recharge as a certain date approaches, but we’ll get to that later.
Joined by both sets of parents, Lindsey and I headed south last week, making the trip to the Outer Banks in North Carolina, the area my family has called our getaway for roughly 20 years.
The itinerary included the usual — nothing. Well, almost nothing. There was the pool, a trip or two to the beach, celebrating my mother’s birthday at our favorite restaurant, an inshore fishing trip and more than a handful of adult beverages for this guy. But, as far as get up, go to the office, grind on a computer for eight or nine hours, go home and do it all over again — that wasn’t in the cards.
In my position, and profession, it’s nearly impossible to turn everything off for any extended period of time. So, of course, I was checking our website and daily newsletter that is delivered directly to your email inbox should you sign up for it by clicking “Courier Express Daily Headlines” on our homepage (yes, that was a shameless plug). Even when I’m “on vacation,” it’s still in my nature to peek at the product.
Last week, though, I did make a real effort to step away from work.
It’s been a wild last 12 or 13 months, from starting a new job, moving to a new place and getting married during COVID (also done at the Outer Banks in 2020). Needless to say, there have not been many weeks when we’ve been able to slow down and relax.
In a month or so, those opportunities for relaxation may become even less frequent – or so we’ve been told.
Since December, Lindsey has been carrying around our next milestone in life. And, while our first child has yet to make his appearance, he is already the center of our universe. Getting that week to mentally unwind before transitioning into “Ben the Dad” proved valuable, as my attention has aggressively turned to a baby checklist since we’ve returned.
The crib is together, installing the car seat base happens this weekend and the cute clothes we’ve received in bunches are set to be washed in special detergent. Aside from assembling things, I’ve read books and picked up chores around the house. But, honestly, I’ve mainly been along for the ride.
Lindsey is the rockstar, and having the chance to watch her these last eight months has given me an even greater appreciation of expecting mothers. This is our first child, so the journey has been full of learning curves. And, those curves are only going to widen when he arrives. Still, she’s handled pregnancy like a trooper, rarely complaining despite little sleep, back aches and now, swollen feet, among the many other changes to her body. She’s been remarkable. Truly.
One bonus has been her appetite, which came in handy during my stretch of “Ben’s Bites” features. This might also help explain her cravings for burgers that routinely made the photos. Also, we’ve toned down frequenting restaurants to be at home where she’s more comfortable, so I apologize if they’ve been missed. Maybe down the road I’ll start up something similar involving a kids menu.
Of note, “Ben’s Bites” highlighted 20 restaurants in our readership area, which I’m pretty proud of. Every so often, the commentary might make a surprise return, but for now, it’s on a necessary pause.
Another prudent pause came last week before life’s newest chapter. And, while we needed a week at the beach, we’re increasingly excited to add a little one to what is now our home in DuBois.
In the meantime, I’ll be preparing as “Ben the Dad.”
q q q