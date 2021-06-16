“It’s going to be your first Community Days.”
I wasn’t sure what to make of that statement as we were developing a coverage plan last week.
Since arriving in DuBois, I’ve heard a good bit about the event. Mainly, how upsetting it was when COVID-19 caused its cancellation last year just weeks before I started with The Courier Express.
Roughly 11 months later, there was a tangible buzz leading up to last Friday. Coworkers gave me a quick rundown of what to expect, where to park and some of the popular food items. Continuing to become familiar with our new “home” — and comfortable being outdoors during the pandemic — I volunteered to photograph the festivities on Saturday while making plans to scope out the situation by grabbing a bite to eat Friday.
When talking with my wife, we painted a picture based off some community gatherings we have attended in the past — a random hot dog stand and garage band playing in the corner.
As we strolled across the bridge and headed toward the pool Friday evening, it quickly became apparent we were slightly off the mark.
Memorial Park was flooded with activity, from Little League and DuBois Bucks baseball games to lines for food and The Reagan Years jamming at the amphitheater. Looking for dinner, we had to make two passes by the row of vendors, with numerous local nonprofits offering everything from brisket to fried Oreos.
We landed on a Palumbo’s kielbasa to support one of the church groups before making our way toward the stage for a short stay. Knowing we would be in for the long haul Saturday, we headed back home with an entirely different picture in mind.
We scheduled our return around the appearance of former Major League Baseball player and Pittsburgh Pirate, Neil Walker. I’m a sports guy, so Walker stood out as a special guest. Lindsey was equally as interested in seeing The Uptown Band, which was Saturday night’s headliner. In between we experienced the Firemen’s Parade, a performance by The Marvelous Mutts (who doesn’t love dogs?), a one-man band singing throughout the park and — you guessed it — more food.
Considering the length of our visit, Saturday’s combined menu of lunch and dinner for two included smoked brisket, smoked pork, fresh-cut fries, chicken on a stick, fresh lemonade and kettle corn to go.
The variety of food options was impressive on its own, not to mention the slew of entertainment.
As we settled in for the band, I took a second to look around with darkness on the horizon. At that moment, things almost felt “normal.”
We gathered, we ate and we were entertained — all made possible through a longtime staple of the City of DuBois.
Countless moving parts came together to kick off the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s Firemen’s Week, tying history to today’s successes.
Doing so at a venue such as DuBois Memorial Park with state-of-the-art amenities was an added bonus.
A tip of the hat to organizers and officers who put in the effort to provide such an event.
It was clear when I arrived in DuBois almost a year ago that folks embrace Community Days. Now, I finally understand why.
