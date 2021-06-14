I thought that I had bought my computer, just as I bought my pickup truck or house.
Turns out, I only rent it.
With my truck, once I buy it, Ford Motor Company and I are done with each other.
Apple, however, makes me re-enter my Apple ID on my iPhone at least once a month, sometimes at inconvenient times.
It frightens me into thinking that I MUST enable two-factor authentication on my desktop computer.
At my house, do I need to unlock the door EVERY TIME I go through it from my front porch?
No.
I own my house. I can choose to lock the door every time, or not.
But not with Apple.
If I am renting my apartment or house, the landlord can install a door lock that locks every time it is opened, whether I like it or not. That just goes with the territory of renting something.
But if I buy my computer, or my smartphone, I should be able to decide for myself whether to have that kind of lock.
Hah.
I had thought that the federal government was the only entity stupid enough to force me to rent things that I thought that I had bought. I can’t drive my riding mower in reverse with the blades still cutting. That is stupid. I should have the option.
Turns out, I do have the option — EVERY TIME. Why can’t I just set it once?
With Apple, and with some other computer programs, there is an even more aggravating secrecy thingie.
They ask me to type letters and numbers. But they do not allow me to see the letters and numbers for more than a second or two after I type them. After that, the letters and numbers turn into round black dots. So if I make a mistake, all I know is that the password did not work. I cannot see what I typed to correct my mistake. I have to start all over.
Our motor vehicles all have protect-us-from-ourselves devices. Some make sense. We cannot turn the motor on unless the gearshift is in “Park” or, on a standard shift vehicle, in neutral. The consequences of starting with the vehicle in gear could be fatal, so that makes sense.
But if I were allowed to see the password letters and numbers while I typed them in, that would not cost me my life — unless Vladimir Putin was peering over my shoulder, trying to steal the vital American national security information that is on my computer, such as the birth dates of my children, my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren. I have much information on my computer that is about as secretive as the nuclear attack launch codes.
(That is sarcasm.)
Ford does not force me to use my key to unlock my vehicle doors every time I re-enter. Neither do Honda or Hyundai, the manufacturers of our other vehicles.
Yes, bad people could steal my vehicles. But the possibility of that happening while they are inside my garage is small enough that it is my choice to leave my vehicle doors unlocked.
My computer is inside my house, which should make it presumably even more secure than my vehicles. So why do I need two-factor authentication?
“Aha!” say the computer geeks.
“Denny, you are technologically stuck in the last century. Vladimir Putin can access your computer when you are away from it by logging in through your internet connection!”
Nope. Sorry, Pixel-Face, but when I step away from my computer, which is connected to my modem/router by an old-fashioned Ethernet cable, I just disconnect the cable. Putin has about as much chance of getting inside my computer as he has of getting inside the oven on our kitchen stove.
But let’s suppose that I am wrong. Let’s suppose that two-factor authentication and re-entering passwords and verification codes are necessary.
Then at least give me a “show the letters and numbers” button to click so I can see if I make a mistake while I am making a mistake instead of having this happen: instead of having this happen.
Is that too much to ask?
q q q