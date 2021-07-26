The folks in and around Brockway are having their summer fun spoiled because of the persistent presence of Canada geese — more specifically, the doo-doo dropped by the geese, which becomes a don’t-don’t when people step on it or smell it.
Why?
Ask our Congressman, Glenn “GT” Thompson, and our senators, Pat Toomey (soon to retire) and Bob Casey.
Canada geese are still protected by federal law.
Why?
About five million of the black-gray-white honkers are breeding in the United States, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. Another two million are estimated by the same folks in Canada to be breeding within our neighbor to the north.
Why protect flocks of flappers that number SEVEN MILLION in North America?
Grizzly bears are protected because there are only an estimated 55,000 “grizzers” in North America. Gray wolves? Fewer than 3,000. California condors? Fewer than 600. Whooping cranes? About 100. The spotted owl, made infamous when its federal protection slowed logging in Western forests, has about 3,000 birds in its population.
Protect those animals? That is understandable.
But Canada geese are not only numerous. They are dirty. They are aggressive, obnoxious. Their behavior doesn’t just annoy humans. They injure us.
Google tells us that geese are capable of breaking every bone in your body and also causing you to be burned beyond recognition. They can do this to hundreds of people at once. All they need to do is clog up the jets of an airplane, causing it to crash.
In DuBois, the goose doo-doo around Tannery Dam, near a golf course and a new hotel, is disgusting.
Geese, ducks, deer and swans aren’t really pretty all the time. Their wastes make big, smelly messes; that is especially true in the case of geese. The animals themselves can transmit diseases.
And they don’t all just sit there in peaceable conversations with each other.
Geese, ducks, deer and swans fight with one another, sometimes hurt one another, occasionally kill one another. Deer regularly get fatally smacked by motor vehicles, more than 100,000 times a year in Pennsylvania.
It has become a macabre sightseeing game for long-distance travelers who drive the entire Sharon-to-Stroudsburg 300-mile Pennsylvania stretch of Interstate 80 to see whether passengers can count “80 dead deer on I-80.” From August through November, when deer move about to find new territories and mates, that is frequently possible.
Eventually, these die, and just lie there, offending our senses of sight and smell, until they decompose or until some clearly not warm-and-fuzzy critters eat them up.
With deer, we understand this.
We hunt deer. We eat deer meat, calling it venison.
Geese spread diseases.
Google tells us, “The types of parasites that geese can carry are cryptosporidium, giardia and toxoplasmosis. The symptoms from these parasites include diarrhea and infection, especially if your immune system is low.
“The ways infection can occur are through eating a goose that is under-cooked or drinking contaminated water.”
Contamination of water has prompted officials to close the popular Brookville North Fork Creek swimming hole at Dr. Walter Dick Park. Contamination, increased by geese, has closed the freshly refilled lake at Chapman State Park in nearby Warren County.
Why?
I appreciate the attractiveness of a gaggle of geese.
Do I appreciate diarrhea? Not so much. And diarrhea is just the least concerning, symptom of goose-passed diseases.
I like animals. But I love people.
Hunting seasons are the logical answer to controlling populations of Canada geese since our ancestors eliminated their natural predators.
But the almighty feds decree that we cannot hunt. We cannot shoot.
We can step in goose doo-doo, slip and slide, sometimes fall (which can be crippling or fatal to elderly people), and get sick by drinking the water in which geese swim and, yes, poop.
If I were an elected leader in DuBois, Brockway or Warren County, or anywhere else plagued by geese, I would work to authorize controlled hunts designed to thin existing gaggles of geese and scare the others into shortening their stays in our area.
Geese, by their nature, should be migratory.
But geese are like people in one respect. They choose the easier paths in life. When food is plentiful, when that natural food is increased by well-intentioned but short-sighted people who feed the geese, when there is no danger of them actually becoming prey animals as nature intends, they stay put. So does their doo-doo.
Thompson, Casey and Toomey have done nothing about changing the law to reinstate goose-hunting seasons and authorize local officials to hold controlled hunts when human health is endangered.
Instead, we get endless rehashes of the clearly settled elections of 2016 and 2020, which rip apart our social fabric. We need to return to common-sense approaches to coexisting with animals.
Waterfowl numbering seven million or more should not be “protected” just to assuage the sensibilities of a few goose-feeders.
q q q